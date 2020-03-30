The polycarbonate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the market studied are – the growing demand from the construction industry, increasing demand for polycarbonate from the automotive industry, rapid growth of the electronics industry, and the increasing popularity of polycarbonate against conventional materials. However, volatility in raw material prices may act as a restraint for the market.

– Electrical & electronics industry dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

– Unique applications in automotive glazing, and electrical & electronics is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe due to the increasing demand from construction activities.

Request for a free sample report here https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4314394

Key Market Trends

Electrical & Electronics Segment to Dominate the Market

– Polycarbonates are used to make numerous corresponding equipment. Some of the most common parts include the switching relays, sensor parts, LCD sections, connectors, cell phones, and computers, among others, owing to their light weight and high impact strength.

– Hollow polycarbonates are perfect thermal insulators, making them a preferred choice in most wire insulation applications in the electrical & electronics industry.

– The demand for spike temperature resistance, high service temperature, ductility and toughness in thin sections, and non-flammability features in the material being used in electrical & electronics has further increased the demand for polycarbonate since it is capitalized on its collective safety features.

– The light-weight, and impact- and shatter-resistant qualities make polycarbonates a perfect choice for housing cell phones, computers, electrical chargers, fax machines, pagers, connectors, battery boxes, and others, as they efficiently withstand the collision with a hard surface and/or scratches that may occur in everyday use.

– Electrical & electronics producers are gradually moving from high-cost to low-cost manufacturing locations. China is a strong, favorable market for electronics producers, owing to the country’s low labor cost and flexible policies.

– Despite the migration of a significant proportion of the production to low-cost facilities, the Europe and North America electrical & electronics production is expected to lead by high-end product mix. Industrial, medical, communication, and defense are some of the key sectors demanding high-end quality products and are expected to offer new opportunities for various companies over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market for polycarbonte.

– Currently, Asia-Pacific dominates the market in the construction industry, owing to rapidly growing infrastructure and residential construction activities in the region, especially in India and China.

– Further, there is a growing demand for high-performance plastics in the construction sector, in order to increase the lifespan of buildings, which is also driving the market for polycarbonate in Asia-Pacific.

– The region has the largest low-cost housing construction segment, which is led by China, India, and various Southeast Asian countries.

– Furthermore, the demand for consumer electronic products is on the rise, driven by innovation, rapid urbanization, education attainments, and increasing household incomes, particularly in the emerging markets of Asia-Pacific.

– The electronics industry in Asia-pacific has been growing at a rate of 6% over the past couple of years and is estimated to continue the growth rate for the next few years. In Asia-Pacific, China is expected to witness the highest demand.

– The aforementioned factors are contributing to the increasing demand for polycarbonate consumption in the region during the forecast period.

For more Information or Any Query Visit: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/4314394

Competitive Landscape

The global polycarbonate market is consolidated, with the top five companies accounting for almost 80% of the global production capacity. The major companies include Covestro AG, SABIC, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corp.), LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION, and TEIJIN LIMITED, among others.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 (972)-362-8199 | IND: +91 895 659 5155

Email ID: [email protected]

Direct Prchase Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4314394