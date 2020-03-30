Polycarbonate diol (PCD) is a kind of polyol chemical materials, with two ends -OH functional group molecular, and molecular weight ranges from hundreds to thousands. Its molecular chain contains aliphatic alkyl and carbonate repeat unit, chemical property resemble aliphatic polyester and polyether polyol rather than general polycarbonate materials. Polycarbonate diol usually used for the synthesis of urethane resin, acrylic resin, polyester resin and other materials. It can also be used as polyurethane-based coating formulations synthetic leather, inside decorative material of the car, smart phone, computer and other products, providing an extreme durability and a high performance to the final polymer.

This report focuses on the Polycarbonate Diol in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Polycarbonate diols provide significantly enhanced hydrolytic stability, impact resistance, hardness, and chemical resistance, comparing with other polyester polyol. Polycarbonate-polyurethane products enhanced UV resistance, excellent resistance to oils and fuels, and better abrasion resistance and tensile and tear strength compared to polyether-based polyurethane products.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

UBE Chemical

TOSOH

Bayer

AsahiKASEI

Perstorp

Caffaro Industrie

Cromogenia-Units

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Solid PCD

Liquid PCD

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Polyurethane Elastomers

Polyurethane Adhesives

Polyurethane Coating

Others

