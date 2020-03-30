Playground Surface Materials Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Playground Surface Materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Playground Surface Materials in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Playground Surface Materials Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

market taxonomy, market background and market dynamics and analysis of the market by key segments, regional market analysis and competition assessment. Each section of the report covers a quantitative as well as qualitative assessment of the playground surface materials market on the basis of historical developments, facts, key opinions collected from the market participants through the interviews and trends in the playground surface materials market .

Playground Surface Materials Market: Segmentation

The global playground surface materials market has been segmented on the basis of material type, site, end use and region.

Based on the material type, the global playground surface materials market has been segmented into:

Artificial Turf

Rubber Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Polyurethane (PU) Rubber Mulch

Sand

Pea Gravel

Engineered Wood Fiber

Asphalt

Concrete

Based on the site, the global playground surface materials market has been segmented into:

Indoor

Outdoor

Based on the end use, the global playground surface materials market has been segmented into:

Residential Establishments

Commercial Sport Complexes

Other Recreational Spaces

Based on the region, the global playground surface materials market has been segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

China

Asia Pacific Excluding China

Middle East & Africa

In the next section, the report describes the playground surface materials market structure, macro-economic factors, playground surface materials comparison, forecast factors, weighted average pricing analysis and an overview of value chain along with the profitability margins along with an indicative list of the key stakeholders involved at every stage .

The next section of the report provides value (US$ Mn) and volume (Mn Square Metre) projections for the playground surface materials market on the basis of respective segments at a global level. The global playground surface materials market values represented in the sections have been agglomerated by collecting the data and information at a regional level. Playground surface materials market information along with the key insights and facts covers unique analysis frameworks such as year-on-year growth trend comparison, absolute $ opportunity analysis, market attractiveness and share analysis for each of the sub-types of the segments.

The subsequent section of the report presents a summarized view of the global playground surface materials market based on six prominent regions considered in the study.

The market analysis section of the report covers weighted average pricing analysis and market projections for each segment, including market share analysis, Y-o-Y growth trends, market attractiveness analysis, market share analysis, and incremental $ opportunity assessment.

All the above sections evaluate the present market scenario and growth prospects in the global playground surface materials market.

The market numbers pertaining to the regional as well as country level data and various segments by end-use are estimated through the combination of primary and secondary research among target regions and countries. Key sources referred to arrive at the global playground surface materials market size include playground surface materials manufacturers, turf installers, end-users, industry association & trade experts, along with the secondary documents available through public domain, paid database and PMR’s in-house data repository.

In order to offer an accurate market forecast, PMR’s proprietary regression analysis forecast model was then utilized to derive the market estimation for forecast years, which takes into account effects of certain direct and macro-economic factors on the global and regional target (playground surface materials) market. The pertinent opinions of key primary respondents for specific segments and geographies were also taken into consideration for forecasting the segment level market size and dynamics.

In the final section of the report, a competition landscape of the playground surface materials market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view categorized on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their playground surface materials market presence and key differentiating strategies. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the playground surface materials market.

