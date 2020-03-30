A recent market study published by the company “PET/CT Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028” consists of a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. Upon conducting thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the PET/CT systems market, the growth prospects of the market have been obtained with maximum precision. The report features the unique and salient factors that will have a significant impact on the development of the PET/CT systems market during the forecast period. The report will also help market players to modify their manufacturing and marketing strategies to envisage maximum growth in the PET/CT systems market in the upcoming years. The report provides detailed information about the current and future growth prospects of the PET/CT systems market in a comprehensive manner for the better understanding of the readers.

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with an executive summary of the PET/CT systems market report, which includes a summary of the key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the PET/CT systems market and market trends.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction, Definitions and Taxonomy

Market introduction comprises detailed market definitions. Readers can find detailed taxonomy and the definitions associated with the PET/CT systems market in this chapter, which will help them gather the basic information about the PET/CT systems market.

Chapter 03 – PET/CT Systems Market Analysis

This chapter focuses on the several macro-economic factors that are responsible for fluctuations in the growth of the PET/CT systems market. The opportunity analysis of the various segments of the PET/CT systems has also been presented in this section.

Chapter 04 – Global Economic Outlook

The global economic outlook includes the gross domestic product by region and country for 2016-2021. This chapter also contains the global market healthcare indicators.

Chapter 05 – PET/CT Systems Market – Key Inclusions

This section provide insights on the installed base of PET/CT systems on a regional as well as country level. Feature comparison by major products available for PET/CT systems in the market, pricing analysis, and key regulations in the medical device industry is also presented under this section.

Chapter 06 – Market Background

This section contains major indices for the PET/CT systems market. Some of them include the PET/CT systems market evolution, drivers, restraints and trends.

Chapter 07 – Global PET/CT Systems Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028, By Region

By region, the PET/CT systems market is segregated into 7 major regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the PET/CT systems market and the market attractive analysis for individual regions pertaining to the product type, isotope, modality, applications and end use segments of the PET/CT systems market.

Chapter 08 – Global PET/CT Systems Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028, By Product Type

The product type segment of the PET/CT systems market is segmented into PET/CT Low Range Slice Scanner (>20), Middle Range Slice Scanner (21-64), High Range Slice Scanner (<64). This section provide insights on the global market for PET/CT systems by the product type segment.

Chapter 09 – Global PET/CT Systems Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028, By Isotopes

Based on Isotopes, the market is segmented into Flurodeoxyglucose, 62 Cu ATSM, 18 F Sodium Fluoride, FMISO, Gallium, Thallium and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the PET/CT systems market and the market attractive analysis based on isotopes.

Chapter 10 – Global PET/CT Systems Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028, By Modality

Based on Modality, the market is segmented into Fixed Scanner and Mobile Scanner. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the PET/CT systems market and the market attractive analysis based on modality.

Chapter 11 – Global PET/CT Systems Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028, By Application

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, and Others. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the PET/CT systems market and the market attractive analysis based on application.

Chapter 12 – Global PET/CT Systems Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028, By End use

Based on End Use, the market is segmented into hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Cancer Research Centers, and Specialty Clinics. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the PET/CT systems market and the market attractive analysis based on end use.

Chapter 13 – Global PET/CT Systems Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028

This section focuses on the global market value analysis by segment. It also provides the absolute $ opportunity for the global PET/CT systems market.

Chapter 14 – North America PET/CT Systems Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America PET/CT systems market, along with the country-wise assessment for the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find information about the regional market growth based on the product type, isotopes, modality, applications, end use and countries in the North America region.

Chapter 15 – Latin America PET/CT Systems Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028

Readers can find detailed information about factors, such as the key regulations and regional trends that are impacting the growth of the Latin America market. This chapter also discusses the growth prospects for the PET/CT systems market in the leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico and the rest of the Latin America region.

Chapter 16 – Europe PET/CT Systems Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028

The growth prospects of the PET/CT systems market are based on product types and end users in several European countries, such as the Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, BENELUX, and the rest of Europe, have been included in this chapter. The country-wise market size and market attractiveness index has also been included in this section.

Chapter 17 – South Asia PET/CT Systems Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028

India and Indonesia are the leading countries in the South Asia region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia PET/CT systems market in this chapter. The section also includes data for Thailand, Malaysia, and the rest of South Asia region. Readers can find thorough information about the growth parameters in the South Asia PET/CT systems market for the period 2013–2028.

Chapter 18 – East Asia PET/CT Systems Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028

Japan and China are the leading countries in the East Asia region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the East Asia PET/CT systems market in this chapter. The section also includes data for South Korea. Readers can find thorough information about the growth parameters in the East Asia PET/CT systems market for the period 2013–2028.

Chapter 19 – Oceania PET/CT Systems Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028

The section includes data for Australia and New Zealand. Readers can find thorough information about the growth parameters in the Oceania PET/CT systems market for the period 2013–2028.

Chapter 20 – Middle East and Africa PET/CT Systems Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028

This chapter provides information about how the market will grow in the major countries of MEA region, such as GCC countries, Northern Africa, South Africa, Turkey and the rest of Middle East and Africa, during the period 2013–2028.

Chapter 21 – Forecast Factors – Relevance and Impact

This chapter provides several forecast factors considered in the PET/CT systems market report. Impact of these forecast factors on the PET/CT systems market is also mentioned in this section.

Chapter 22 – Forecast Assumptions

This section covers all the major forecast assumptions taken into consideration for market analysis of PET/CT systems.

Chapter 23 – Market Structure Analysis

The market structure analysis section covers the market structure based on the tier of companies and a company share analysis for the major manufacturers in the PET/CT systems market for 2017.

Chapter 24 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders in the PET/CT systems market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report include Siemens AG, Hitachi, Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon, Inc., General Electric Company, MinFound Medical Systems Co., Ltd, and Neusoft Corporation.

Chapter 25 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in this report.

Chapter 26 – Research Methodology

This chapter will helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions and important qualitative & quantitative information about the PET/CT systems market.

