The global market for personal protective equipment (PPE) will grow from $45.1 billion in 2017 to around $62.0 billion by 2022 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% for the period of 2017-2022.

Report Scope:

This report represents an in-depth analysis of the global personal protective equipment (PPE) market by equipment, industry and region. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. The report discusses the differentiation between PPE to derive specific market estimates, as well as analyses the various types of equipment and the important advances in the field. The report also discusses strategies adopted by major players in the global personal protective equipment market. Patent analysis included in this report provides a snapshot of technological trends in the global market over time as well as geographically— namely for the U.S., Europe and Japan. The global personal protective equipment market is segmented by application type: head, eye and face, hearing, clothing, respiratory, professional footwear, fall protection, hand and others.

Report Includes:

– 75 data tables and 39 additional tables

– An overview of the global personal protective equipment market.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

– Insight into the market through market sizes, value chain, revenue forecasts, and market and product trends.

– Analysis of the market by equipment type, end-use industry, and by region.

– Discussion of the current and future trends of the market.

– Detailed description of the leading players in the market and their key developments, strategies, and profiles, including: 3M, Alpha Pro, Ansell Ltd., Avon Rubber PLC, Bekina NV, Cordova Safety Products, Delta Plus Group, Ergodyne.

Summary

Personal protective equipment (PPE) is used for the head, eye and face, hearing, clothing, respiratory, professional footwear, falls, hand protection and other applications. Further, PPE also finds application across various industries, including construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, chemicals, food, pharmaceuticals and transportation. The others segment comprises government agencies, the unorganized sector, small-scale manufacturing utilities and service stations, etc.

Increasing awareness about workplace safety and stricter government regulations are the major factors fueling the demand for PPE globally. In addition, this type of equipment is monitored by international safety standards. PPE comes with safety symbols which indicate the degree of protection provided. Health legislation and occupational safety mandates in many countries are the main drivers of PPE demand. Due to these and many other factors the personal protective equipment market is expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% between 2017 and 2022 to reach $61.9 billion in 2022 from $41.7 billion in 2016.

However, the PPE market’s growth is limited by factors such as availability of low-quality offerings and the presence of counterfeit products. However, the market for personal protective equipment is expected have a positive influence on the growth of the market with the increase in stringent regulations in relation to use of protective equipment in various industries. The key opportunities for the market is demand from small- and midsize companies and superior growth potential in emerging economies.

The various types of personal protective equipment available on the market are for head, eye and face protection, hearing protection, protective clothing, respiratory protection, professional footwear, fall protection, hand protection and others. Professional footwear is the biggest category with a market value of REDACTED in 2016. Further, this category is expected to retain its lead and rise to reach REDACTED by 2022. However, the fall protection category is forecast to experience the highest CAGR, at REDACTED, during the reporting period of 2017 through 2022.

Geographically, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America was the biggest market with revenues of REDACTED in 2016 and estimated market sales of REDACTED in 2022. It is a developed region, meaning PPE initially formed a strong base. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to have the best market growth potential at a CAGR of REDACTED during the five-year period to 2022. Emerging nations in this region are involved in heavy industrialization activities.

