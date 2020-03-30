According to latest research report by IMARC Group, the global pectin market reached a volume of 73,565 Tons in 2018, at a CAGR of around 6% during 2011-2018. The global pectin market size is expected to be 100,094 Tons by 2024. Pectin refers to a group of water-soluble carbohydrate substances which are mostly found in ripe fruits. It is obtained by the aqueous extraction from edible plant materials, such as apple pomace and citrus peel. Pectin is mainly used for its gelling property which improves the texture of drinks and gives them a jelly-like consistency. It is a high source of fibre and also treats diabetes, aids weight loss, controls diarrhoea and lowers cholesterol.

Global Pectin Market Drivers/Constraints:

Pectin is extensively used as a gelling agent in a variety of fruit-based products, such as marmalades, jellies, jams, fruit filling for bakery products and fruit preparations for desserts and yogurts. The growing demand for these products is anticipated to drive the growth of the global pectin market.

The usage for pectin in the pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical sectors is gaining traction as it is used in wound healing preparations, specialty medical adhesives and as a natural structure provider for pastes, oils, and creams.

Global Pectin Market Segmentation:

Raw Material Insights:

Citrus peel, apple peel and other fruit and vegetable residues are the major raw materials used in the production of pectin. Currently, citrus peels are the most popular raw material used for pectin production as they contain around 20-30% of pectin.

End-Use Insights:

Based on end-use, the report finds that jams and preserves currently represent the largest end-use segment of pectin as it preserves their fresh flavor and maintains their natural color. It is followed by drinkable and spoonable yoghurt, bakery and confectionery, fruit beverages and other milk drinks.

Regional Insights:

On a geographical front, Europe is the leading market for pectin on account of its high demand in the food and beverages industry. Other major regions are Asia, North America and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is highly concentrated with the presence of a handful of players due to high capital investment. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

CP Kelco DuPont Cargill Herbstreith & Fox Naturex Yantai Andre Pectin



