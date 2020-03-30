A printed circuit board (PCB) mechanically supports and electrically connects electronic components using conductive tracks, pads and other features etched from copper sheets laminated onto a non-conductive substrate. Components – capacitors, resistors or active devices – are generally soldered on the PCB.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the PCB & PCBA in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

There are major six classifications of PCB & PCBA in this report, Rigid 1-2Sided, Standard Multilayer, HDI, IC Substrate, Flexible Circuits and Rigid Flex. In the global market, the output volume share of each type of PCB & PCBA is 23.59%, 38.56%, 8.30%, 6.80%, 16.43% and 2.38% in 2017.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the PCB & PCBA raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of PCB & PCBA.

PCB & PCBA Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 135 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Nippon Mektron

Unimicron

SEMCO

Young Poong Group

Ibiden

ZDT

Tripod

TTM

SEI

Daeduck Group

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Rigid 1-2Sided

Standard Multilayer

HDI/Microvia/Build-Up

IC Substrate

Flexible Circuits

Rigid Flex

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Consumer electronics

Computer

Communications

Industrial/Medical

Automotive

Military/Aerospace

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global PCB & PCBA market.

Chapter 1: Describe PCB & PCBA Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of PCB & PCBA Tablet, with sales, revenue, and price of PCB & PCBA Tablet, in 2015 and 201.2.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 201.2.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of PCB & PCBA Tablet, for each region, from 2011 to 201.2.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 201.2.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven PCB & PCBA market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 201.2 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe PCB & PCBA sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

