Ostomy Care Accessories, by Product Type

Ostomy Care Accessories, by Application Type

Ostomy Care Accessories, by End Use

Ostomy Care Accessories, by Region

This report covers the global ostomy care accessories market performance in terms of revenue contribution from various segments. This section also includes PMR analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities, which are influencing the growth of the global ostomy care accessories market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints are included in this report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights. The report also offers global competitive analysis for the year 2014.

By product type, the global ostomy care accessories market is segmented into belt, tapes and adhesives, skin protection and skin barriers, irrigation sets and sleeves, convex inserts and stoma caps; of these, skin protection and skin barriers segment is expected to be the largest revenue contributor to the global market over the forecast period. Irrigation sets and sleeves segment is expected to grow in terms of value but at a very slow pace as compared to other segments. Belt, tapes and adhesives segment is expected to register higher CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period as compared to other segments.

By end user, the global ostomy care accessories market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings. Home care settings segment dominated the ostomy care accessories market in 2014. However, hospitals segment is projected to expand at a higher CAGR over the forecast period, mainly due to increasing number of ostomates worldwide. Ostomy care manufacturers are designing various accessories that protect skin from irritation and inflammation related to use of ostomy accessories, which helps increase revenue contribution from the segment to the overall market. Ambulatory surgical centers end user segment accounted for the least share in the global ostomy care accessories market in terms of revenue in 2014 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period.

By region, Europe is expected to remain the market leader in the ostomy care accessories market, mainly due to favorable reimbursement scenario, product innovations and a high number of key player’s presence in this region. Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at a significant pace mainly due to increasing awareness about ostomy care accessories available in the market and rising operational activities by ostomy care accessories manufacturers in developing countries such as China, India, Philippines and Indonesia. In terms of value, markets in Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe respectively are expected to register the highest CAGRs in the ostomy care accessories market during the forecast period. MEA is a largely untapped market and offers companies significant growth opportunities. Lack of awareness about ostomy care accessories in certain regions is a major hindrance to growth of the market.

Key market players covered in this report are Coloplast Corp., ConvaTec Inc., Hollister Inc., EuroMed Inc., 3M, Smith & Nephew, FNC Medical, Nu-Hope Laboratories, Inc., Marlen Manufacturing & Development Torbot Group Inc and Cymed Ostomy Co. Major players in the ostomy care accessories market focus on enhancing their global and regional presence through strategic acquisitions and mergers, and operational expansion.

