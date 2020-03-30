Off-Street Parking Management Systems Market report provide pin-point analysis of the Off-Street Parking Management Systems industry: Capacity, Production, Value, Consumption and Status (2014-2019) and Six- Year Forecast (2020-2026). Bedsides Off-Street Parking Management Systems market research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( IBM, Xerox, Cubic, Kapsch TrafficCom, TIBA Parking, Amano, Kudelski, Swarco, Nortech Control Systems ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Product Picture and Specification, Product Details, Capacity, Price, Cost, Gross Consumption, Revenue and contact information is provided for better understanding. In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing Market Growth, Opportunities, The Challenges and the Risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole.

Summation of Off-Street Parking Management Systems Market: Parking management comprises use of various electronic equipment and software, resulting in efficient parking.

Amongst regions, North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017 owing to integration of innovative technologies in off-street parking management systems to get accustomed with the futuristic automated products. The off-street parking management system market in Middle East & Africa accounted for relatively higher CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Also, demand for off-street parking management system is increasing in the markets in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Based on Product Type, Off-Street Parking Management Systems market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

♼ Access Control

♼ Parking Fee and Revenue Management

♼ Parking Reservation Management

♼ Valet Parking Management

♼ Parking Guidance and Slot Management

♼ Others

Based on end users/applications, Off-Street Parking Management Systems market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

♼ Government and Municipalities

♼ Airports

♼ Healthcare

♼ Corporate and Commercial Parks

♼ Commercial Institutions

♼ Others

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Off-Street Parking Management Systems market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The key insights of the Off-Street Parking Management Systems Market report:

❶ The report provides Key Statistics on the Market Status of the Off-Street Parking Management Systems market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

❷ The Off-Street Parking Management Systems market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

❸ The report presents the Company Profile, Product Specifications, Capacity, Production Value, and 2013-2020 market shares for key vendors.

❹ The total Off-Street Parking Management Systems market is further divided By Company, By Country, And By Application/Type for the competitive landscape analysis.

❺ The report estimates 2020-2026 market Development Trends of Off-Street Parking Management Systems industry.

❻ Analysis of Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Demand, And Current Market Dynamics is also carried out

❼ The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Off-Street Parking Management Systems Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

