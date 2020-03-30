The global Odour Control Textiles market is forecasted to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 registering a CAGR growth of around XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The recent market report provides a detailed analysis of the current structure of the Odour Control Textiles market along with the estimated trajectory of the market over the course of the stipulated timeframe.

The report provides an in-depth assessment of the numerous factors that are anticipated to impact the market dynamics with utmost precision and accuracy. The SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis provides a clear picture about the current operations of the various market players operating in the global Odour Control Textiles market.

The Odour Control Textiles market report portrays the market share and the application of each of the sub-segments across various verticals.

The report ponders over the market scenario in various geographies and highlights the major opportunities, trends, and challenges faced by market players in each region. An in-depth country wise analysis of each major region provides readers a deep understanding of the regional aspects of the market including, the market share, pricing analysis, revenue growth, and more.

Key Players

Players operating the global odour control textiles market include, THOMPSON TEE, HeiQ Materials AG, Sciessent LLC, Dyntex GmbH, Trevira GmbH, SANITIZED AG, Polygiene AB, ODEGON, Microban International, Ltd, Life Material Technologies Limited, Kleen Fabrics, Noble Biomaterials, Agiene, LLC, ARCHROMA, Crypton LLC, among others

Key Developments in Odour Control Textiles Market

In March 2018, Sanitized AG, which is a swiss based manufacturer of antimicrobial solutions for odour control textiles developed wash resistance solution, Odoractiv 10 for functional polyster textiles thus, expanding its product portfolio of odour control textiles olutions.

In May 2017, Sinterama S.p.A which is an Italian manufacturer of colored polyester threads and yarns partnered with Polygiene which is an odour control technology company to develop 100% recycled, antibacterial fiber imbued with odour control technology.

Opportunities in Odour Control Textiles Market

Growing consumers concern regarding importance of hygiene and healthy lifestyle is one of the prime factors contributing towards the growth of global odour control textiles market. Niche markets such as Asia and Middle East represent immense growth opportunity for the manufacturers of odour control textiles due to rising consumer awareness with respect to the importance of odour control. Increasing number of product launches related to the odour control technology will help the global odour control textiles to grow in the near future.

