The North America carbon black market is expected to register a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The major factor driving the market is the increasing number of tire plants and expansion projects.

– The increasing penetration of specialty carbon black is expected to drive the demand for the market during the forecast period.

– Environmental concerns associated with the manufacturing of carbon black is likely to hinder the market’s growth.

– Growing investments on infrastructure in North America is projected to act as an opportunity for the market in the future.

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand from the Tire Industry

– Carbon black is used in tires primarily as a filler to enhance its various characteristics such as tread wear, fuel economy, longevity, etc.

– Carbon black is mainly required in the inner liners, sidewalls, and carcasses. It has heat-dissipation capabilities when added to rubber compounds. It also improves handling, tread wear, fuel mileage, as well as provides abrasion resistance.

– Carbon black is one of the most important industrial chemicals manufactured globally. Other than tires, it is also required for various molded and extruded industrial rubber products, such as conveyor belts, gaskets, air springs, grommets, vibration isolation devices, and hoses. It provides flex strength in such products.

– The number of tire plants and expansion projects has increased in various parts of the United States, with South Carolina garnering a significant share of investments.

– There is a continuous competition for the small farm tire market share. This is a developing market especially on the radial side.

– This is to be supported with new plants and facility upgrades in the United States and Mexico. Additionally, with the increasing demand for lightweight vehicles and electronic vehicles in the region, the demand for carbon black is expected to further increase during the forecast period.

United States is Expected to Dominate the Market

– The United States is the largest consumer of tires in the North American market. It is also the largest consumer of tires in the North American market.

– Plastic production has been increasing at a steady pace in the United States owing to growth in the packaging industry.

– Furthermore, a lot of tire manufacturers such as Triangle Tire and Nokian Tires have also expressed their interest to set up new plants in the United States, all of which is expected to boost the tire production in the country, which in turn will drive the market for carbon black in the United States.

– Carbon black is furthermore, used as a color pigment in plastics, paints and coatings, printing inks etc. Plastic production has been increasing at a steady pace in the United States owing to growth in the packaging industry, which is supported by positive retail sales in the country.

– The paints and coatings market in the United States too is growing at a steady rate owing to the growing demand from the construction, transportation, consumer appliances industry. Such positive growth is expected to drive the carbon black market in the United States through the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The North American carbon black market is partially consolidated. Key players include Birla Carbon, Phillips Carbon Black Ltd, Cabot Corporation, and Orion Engineered Carbons, among others.

