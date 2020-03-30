The market for membrane water treatment chemicals market in Middle-East & Africa is expected to grow at with a CAGR greater than 7% during the forecast period. One of the major factors that is driving the market studied is the rising demand for freshwater. However, high capital cost is restraining the demand for membrane water treatment chemicals in the Middle-East & Africa region.

– Among the end-user industries, desalination industry accounts for the largest market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

– Growing usage of membrane bio-reactors is expected to provide a major growth opportunity for the market studied.

– United Arab Emirates has accounted for the major share of the middle east and Africa membrane water treatment and expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Desalination Industry to Dominate the Market

– The Middle-East & Africa region is one of the driest in the world, with only 2% of the world’s renewable water supply. The demand for water in this region is growing at a fast pace owing to the increasing population and agricultural activities in the region.

– In order to make use of the saline water, desalination process is applied which majorly involves extracting minerals from saline water. Most of the recent applications of desalination are focused on providing fresh water.

– The Middle-East region happens to be the home for one of the most significant multi-layered aquifer systems in the world, with the system centered mostly in the Arabian Peninsula, particularly north-west Saudi Arabia, stretching out to north-west Jordan in part.

– However, water quality throughout this aquifer varies and happens to be very saline in places, due to excessive withdrawals and insufficient replenishment. This led to an increased reliance on desalination for fresh water in the region.

– Hence, owing to the above-mentioned reasons, the desalination industry has accounted for the major share of the middle east and Africa membrane water treatment chemicals market.

United Arab Emirates to Dominate the Market

– The United Arab Emirates is one of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries which continues to irrigate, drawing water in from the ground (exhaustible aquifers), and from rivers down mountain slopes.

– This is due to the increase in population, domestic water consumption, and temperatures in the region. Furthermore, industrial production in the United Arab Emirates is increasing in response to measures adopted by the government to diversify the economy.

– Additionally, the government of the country, in its 10th development plan, is reforming economic policies, with investments in diversified sectors, and is trying to attract private investments in the country, to make it a diversified economy that is not dependent on oil. This is likely to boost the water requirement in the country.

– Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, United Arab Emirates is expected to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The Middle East & Africa membrane water treatment chemicals market is moderately fragmented with the major players accounting for a significantly less share of the total market. The major players in the market studied include Solenis, Ecolab , Kemira , Suez, and Toray, among others.

