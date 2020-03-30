Global Lubricants Market Viewpoint

Lubricants Market Research, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Lubricants market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Lubricants market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, product, and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for lubricants in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual type, product, and application segments of the market in every region.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global lubricants market. Key players profiled in the report are Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., PetroChina Company Limited, Total Group, China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group), JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., FUCHS, Gulf Oil Marine Ltd., BP plc., Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), Chevron Corporation, and ExxonMobil Corporation. These players account for major share of the global lubricants market. Brand promotions and launch of new products are likely to increase sales of lubricants in the next few years. Market leaders are striving to adopt measures such as strategic pricing and product improvement to increase their market share.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the global lubricants market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on type, product, application, and regional segments. Market size and forecast for each type, product, and application segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Lubricants Market, by Type

Mineral

Synthetic

Semi-synthetic

Global Lubricants Market, by Product

Automotive Oils Engine Oils Transmission Oils

Industrial Oils

Metalworking Fluids

Hydraulic Oils

Process Oils

Marine Oils

Grease & Others

Global Lubricants Market, by Application

Automotive Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Industrial

Marine

Global Lubricants Market, by Region

North America U.S Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K Italy Spain Russia Turkey Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Thailand ASEAN (excluding Indonesia and Thailand) Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Iran Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and market developments

Comparative analysis of various types, products, and applications where lubricants are utilized

Identification of key factors useful to build a roadmap of growth opportunities for the lubricants market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global lubricants market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level

Detailed pricing analysis based on regional and product segments

Porter’s Five Forces analysis that highlights the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers

