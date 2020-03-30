Laser interferometer is a system which uses laser as a source of light because of the high intrinsic brilliance and monochromaticity of laser lights. These systems offer the advantages of nano scale and long distance measurements. Laser interferometers alse offer the combination of precise resolution and accuracy which makes it applicable for flat panel inspection, wafer steppers and nano scale micromachining. They were developed for meeting the growing demands of high precision displacement calibration in the automotive and semiconductor industries. However, the precision of these interferometer changes with the way they are used and time. Therefore, they are prone to errors if they are not calibrated on a regular basis.

Laser Interferometer industry concentration is very high, manufacturers are mostly in the North America, Europe and APAC. As for the sales market, Europe output accounted for more than 33.86% of the total output of global Laser Interferometer market in 2016. Renishaw is the world leading manufacturer in global Laser Interferometer market with the market share of 66.49%, in terms of sales, followed by Agilent(Keysight), Optodyne, API and JENAer.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Laser Interferometer raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Laser Interferometer.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Renishaw

Agilent (Keysight)

Optodyne

API

JENAer

TOSEI Eng

Status Pro

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Homodyne Laser Interferometer

Heterodyne Laser Interferometer

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Industry

Scientific Research

Others

