The report starts with the market definition and provides an overview of the global market. The next section provides details of the volume, pricing and value analysis, and value chain. Moreover, relative market position and opportunities in various regions is highlighted in this section. The section that follows presents the market dynamics which includes market drivers, restraints, opportunities and regional trends.

The next section of the report provides detailed market share analysis, Y-o-Y growth and market attractiveness analysis on the basis of application segment. A section of the report highlights country-wise industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market demand. It provides a market outlook for 2016–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market, including new technological developments as well as product offerings for various applications in the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Detailed profiles of manufacturers are also included within the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market.

Our research methodology

To deduce the market size of the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market, we have considered various viewpoints based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by segmentation and qualitative inputs from industry experts have been considered to arrive at suitable market estimates. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the actual revenue generated and expected revenue in the global the industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market over the forecast period.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market. It is vital to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the same on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities for market players.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market.

Analyst Viewpoint

After a detailed study of the market, we observed that the recent outbreak of diseases such as ebola, swine flu, etc. have increased health concerns in recent years. A growing focus on health and hygiene is the prime reason for the positive impact on the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market. Furthermore, increasing investment on research and development primarily in cell therapy, tissue engineering as well as in drug development is expected to increase the consumption of floor cleaning chemicals and hand hygiene chemicals. Increasing spending capacity has also resulted in the adoption of high quality cleaning products. However, to capture the mid-segment, providing high quality at low cost can offer lucrative growth opportunities for this market.

Adoption of green chemicals in the manufacturing of cleaning chemicals or products can minimise the threat of exposure of toxic chemicals which can ultimately reduce the risk of life threatening diseases among workers and protect the environment as well.

