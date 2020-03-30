Hosted PBX Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Hosted PBX is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Hosted PBX in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Hosted PBX Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Major business strategies adopted by key players, SWOT analysis and product offerings have also been identified in the research report. The prominent service providers engaged in Canada’s hosted PBX market include 3CX, Mitel Networks Corporation, Bell Canada, BroadConnect Technologies Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Allstream, Inc., Alpha Telecom Services Inc., Birch Communications, AstraQom International, Voysis IP solution Inc., Ringcentral and Telus Communications.

The Hosted PBX market is segmented as below:

Canada Hosted PBX Market

By Enterprise size

Small and medium enterprises

Large enterprises

By End-use application

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Health Care

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Government

Hospitality

Education

Others (Manufacturing and Transportation)

