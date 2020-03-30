Evaluation of the Global Horticulture Lighting Market

The presented study maps the growth trajectory of the global Horticulture Lighting market by thoroughly assessing the various factors that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Horticulture Lighting market. According to the report published by Horticulture Lighting Market Research, the Horticulture Lighting market is poised to attain a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

A complete evaluation of the trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges faced by market players operating in the Horticulture Lighting market is provided in the report. Further, an overview and introduction of the Horticulture Lighting market is included to ensure that the readers have a seamless experience while going through the contents of the report.

Critical insights included in the report:

Analysis of the supply/demand trends

Progress in terms of product development and innovation

Absolute $ opportunity for market players during the forecast period

Market attractiveness in different regions

SWOT analysis of the leading companies active in the Horticulture Lighting market

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook assessment provides an in-depth understanding related to the business proceeding of top-tier market players in the global Horticulture Lighting market. The product portfolio, sales strategy, marketing & promotional strategy, and sales footprint of each market player is scrutinized thoroughly in the report. Some of the leading players evaluated in the report include:

The report segments the global Horticulture Lighting market on the basis of region, product type, and end use.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Horticulture Lighting market are Philips NV, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH, General Electric, Cree, Inc., Illumitex, Edison Opto, LEDiL, Active Grow LLC, FUTURELED GmbH, Lumigrow, and various others.

Various tier-1 players of the global horticulture lighting market are focusing on expanding their business globally by implementing their horticulture lighting solutions across various countries. For instance, owing to the increased crop yield witnessed due to the implementation of Philips’ GreenPower line of horticultural lighting horticulture lighting system, in April 2018.

Horticulture Lighting Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the horticulture lighting market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America horticulture lighting market is expected to dominate the global horticulture lighting market during the forecast period, owing to high awareness and demand for horticulture lighting systems, in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) horticulture lighting market and Europe horticulture lighting market are expected to follow North America horticulture lighting market in the global horticulture lighting market. China horticulture lighting market is, however, expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period. Besides this, Latin America horticulture lighting market and MEA horticulture lighting market are also expected to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period, in the global horticulture lighting market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Horticulture Lighting market segments

Global Horticulture Lighting market dynamics

Historical actual market size, 2012 – 2016

Global Horticulture Lighting market size & forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & demand value chain for Horticulture Lighting market

Global Horticulture Lighting market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & companies involved in Horticulture Lighting market

Horticulture Lighting technology

Value Chain of Horticulture Lighting

Global Horticulture Lighting market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for global Horticulture Lighting market includes

North America Horticulture Lighting market U.S. Canada

Latin America Horticulture Lighting market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Horticulture Lighting market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Horticulture Lighting market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other Asia Pacific countries Horticulture Lighting market India Indonesia Oceania Singapore Philippines Malaysia Thailand Rest of SEA and other Asia Pacific countries

Japan Horticulture Lighting market

China Horticulture Lighting market

Middle East and Africa Horticulture Lighting market GCC Countries Turkey North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The market scenario in each region along with a comprehensive assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are forecasted to impact the market growth in these regions is included in the report.

The market study offers accurate and in-depth analysis of the various end uses of the Horticulture Lighting along with a yearly comparison of the market share and revenue growth of each end use.

Important queries addressed in the report:

Why are market players focusing on the development of product 2? What is the primary reason for the rapid growth of the Horticulture Lighting market in region 1? In terms of innovation, which regional market is expected to experience significant activity? Which is the most preferred growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the future prospects of the Horticulture Lighting in region 2?

