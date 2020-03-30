According to IMARC Group’s recently published report, the global home energy management systems market value is projected to reach US$ 4.4 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 17% during 2019-2024. Home energy management systems (HEMS) refer to a technology that allows users to monitor energy usage and production, and to automate or manually control the use of energy within a household. These systems consist of hardware and software, which aids in keeping track of an individual appliance’s electricity consumption pattern and power consumption data.

Market Trends

With the rising integration of distributed energy resources (DERs) and strategic electrification, consumers are rapidly adopting a dynamic and efficient home energy management systems. These systems help in monitoring the usage of electricity, managing backup with the help of battery storage, and also ensuring the efficient use of solar energy. The growing awareness regarding these benefits has resulted in the widespread adoption of energy management solutions by users across the residential sector, which is significantly driving the market growth. Some of the other factors, including the growing penetration of high-speed internet, a growing number of smart homes and the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data in the energy management sector, are expected to further create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Home Energy Management Systems Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.4 Market Breakup by Communication Technology

5.5 Market Breakup by Software & Service

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Lighting Controls

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Self-Monitoring Systems and Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Programmable Communicating Thermostats

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Advanced Central Controllers

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Intelligent HVAC Controllers

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Communication Technology

7.1 Z-Wave

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Zigbee

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Wi-Fi

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Software & Service

8.1 Behavioral

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Proactive

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 Honeywell International, Inc. (NYSE: HON)

10.3.2 Nest Labs, Inc.

10.3.3 Vivint, Inc.

10.3.4 General Electric Company (NYSE: GE)

10.3.5 Ecobee, Inc.

10.3.6 Alarm.Com

10.3.7 Comcast Cable (Xfinity)

10.3.8 Panasonic Corporation

10.3.9 Ecofactor, Inc.

10.3.10 Energyhub, Inc.

