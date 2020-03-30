A holographic grating is a type of diffraction grating formed by an interference-fringe field of two laser beams whose standing-wave pattern is exposed to a polished substrate coated with photoresist. Processing of the exposed medium results in a pattern of straight lines with a sinusoidal crosssection.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Holographic Grating in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

A diffraction grating is an optical element that diffracts energy into its constituent wavelengths. The groove density, depth and profile of a diffraction grating dictate the spectral range, efficiency, resolution and performance of the diffraction grating. There are typically two different types of diffraction grating ? the ruled grating and the holographic grating. A ruled diffraction grating is produced by a ruling engine that cuts grooves into the coating on the grating substrate (typically glass coated with a thin reflective layer) using a diamond tipped tool. A holographic diffraction grating is produced using a photolithographic technique. The most common type of holographic diffraction grating are plane gratings and concave gratings.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

HORIBA

Newport Corporation

Edmund Optics

Shimadzu Corporation

Kaiser Optical Systems

Lightsmyth (Finisar)

Plymouth Grating Lab

Zeiss

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Plane Type Holographic Grating

Concave Type Holographic Grating

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Monochromator and Spectrometer

Laser

Optical Telecom

Astronomy

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Holographic Grating market.

Chapter 1: Describe Holographic Grating Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Holographic Grating Tablet, with sales, revenue, and price of Holographic Grating Tablet, in 2015 and 201.2.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 201.2.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Holographic Grating Tablet, for each region, from 2011 to 201.2.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 201.2.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Holographic Grating market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 201.2 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Holographic Grating sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

