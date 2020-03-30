The Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Helicobacter pylori is a gram-negative aerobic bacterium commonly found in the stomach which plays a key role in balancing stomach ecology. Helicobacter pylori cause changes to the stomach and duodenum and infect the protective tissue that lines the stomach leading to the chronic inflammation in the walls of the stomach (gastritis) or duodenum (duodenitis). Approximately 80–95% of people with ulcers are infected with Helicobacter pylori. Left untreated, Helicobacter pylori infection may lead to stomach cancer. Helicobacter pylori are probably spread by consuming water or food which is contaminated with fecal matter. According to some researchers, about half of the world’s population may be affected by Helicobacter Pylori. Approximately 90 percent of these people do not experience problems, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians. There are several ways to diagnose Helicobacter pylori most used tests are breath tests, stool tests, and blood tests.

According to the National Institute for Health Research, prevalence of Helicobacter pylori is high in most of the countries such as north European and North American populations, about one-third of adults are still infected, whereas, in South America, Asia, and south and east Europe, the prevalence of Helicobacter pylori is higher than 50%. In addition, Helicobacter pylori remain highly prevalent in immigrants coming from countries with a high prevalence of Helicobacter pylori.

Rising prevalence of infectious diseases, improved cost-effectiveness of diagnosis of helicobacter pylori infection and increasing awareness about the infections among people are the key driving factors in helicobacter pylori diagnostics market.

Key Market Trends

Immunoassay Segment is Expected to Witness a Healthy CAGR

An immunoassay is a biochemical test that measures the concentration or presence of a macromolecule in a solution through the use of an antibody or an antigen. This assay can be used for diagnosis of a disease directly, by measuring the presence of antigens. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), estimates that about two-thirds of the world’s population harbors the bacterium, with infection rates much higher in developing countries than in developed nations. The International Agency for Research on Cancer, classified Helicobacter pylori as a carcinogen, or cancer-causing agent, in humans.

Immunoassay segment hold a significant market share in the helicobacter pylori diagnostics market and is anticipated to show similar trend over the forecast period due to presence of several advanced technologies such as the enzyme immunoassays which are used for the detection of antibodies. Rising prevalence of Helicobacter pylori infections and technological advancements are the key driving factors in the immunoassay segment.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to hold a major market share in the helicobacter pylori diagnostics market due to the increasing prevalence of Helicobacter Pylori infections and rising awareness regarding Helicobacter pylori infections in this region. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), in the United States, about half of people over the age of 60 years and 20 percent of people under the age of 40 years are infected with Helicobacter Pylori. Moreover, technological advancements in the Helicobacter pylori diagnostics and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure are also fueling the growth of the overall regional market to a large extent.

Competitive Landscape

The Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market is fragmented and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics Incorporate, Meridian Bioscience, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Biohit Oyj, CorisBioConcept SPRL, CerTest BIOTEC, Epitope Diagnostics, Inc and Exalenz Bioscience Ltd.

