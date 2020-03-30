According to the latest report, the global gypsum board market to reach a value of US$ 32.9 Billion by 2025, at a projected CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. Gypsum board, also known as drywall and plasterboard, refers to a panel made using a mixture of gypsum and water which is pressed between two sheets of thick paper and widely used as a construction material. It is widely used in the construction industry for preparing walls, ceilings and partition systems, particularly in the residential and commercial building projects. Gypsum board is considered as a faster alternative to conventional plastering process. Some of the benefits of using a gypsum board include durability, lightweight, cost-effectiveness, ease of installation, fire-resistance, etc.

Global Gypsum Board Market Trends:

The production of gypsum board deteriorated consistently since the year 2008-2010 owing to the downturn in the construction industry. Nevertheless, in the year 2011, the industry started to recover gradually leading to a rise in the demand for gypsum boards across the world.

In addition, rising disposable incomes, rapid urbanisation, as well as growing awareness of consumers about environment-friendly and safer construction materials, have increased the demand for gypsum boards in retrofitting and renovation of oil buildings.

Some of the other factors that are propelling the growth of the global gypsum board market include rising population, surging infrastructural developments, large-scale industrialisation, favourable government initiatives and growing demand for quality housing and enhanced living standards.

However, there are several factors which are acting as a hindrance to the growth of the market. While it is easy to apply plaster at any curvy spaces, applying gypsum board over intricate surfaces can be a challenge.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Gypsum Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Global Gypsum Board Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Price Analysis

6.3.1 Key Price Indicators

6.3.2 Price Structure

6.3.3 Price Trends

6.4 Market Breakup by Region

6.5 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.6 Market Breakup by End-Use

6.7 Market Forecast

6.8 SWOT Analysis

6.8.1 Overview

6.8.2 Strengths

6.8.3 Weaknesses

6.8.4 Opportunities

6.8.5 Threats

6.9 Value Chain Analysis

6.9.1 Raw Material Procurement

6.9.2 Manufacturer

6.9.3 Marketing & Distribution

6.9.4 Retailer/Exporter

6.9.5 End-User

6.10 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.10.1 Overview

6.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.10.4 Degree of Competition

6.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

6.11 Customer Trends/Insights

6.11.1 Decision Making Process

6.11.2 Customer Preferences

6.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors

7 Gypsum Board Market: Performance of Key Regions

7.1 North America

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Asia Pacific

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Western Europe

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Eastern Europe

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Middle East and Africa

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Central and South America

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

8 Gypsum Board Market by Product Type

8.1 Wallboard

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Ceiling Board

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Pre-decorated Board

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Gypsum Board Market by End-Use

9.1 Residential

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Corporate

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Commercial

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Institutional

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Production Capacities of Key Players

11 Gypsum Board Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Detailed Process Flow

11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

12.3 Plant Machinery

12.4 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

12.5 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

12.6 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

12.7 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

12.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

12.9 Other Capital Investments

13 Loans and Financial Assistance

14 Project Economics

14.1 Capital Cost of the Project

14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

14.4 Taxation and Depreciation

14.5 Income Projections

14.6 Expenditure Projections

14.7 Financial Analysis

14.8 Profit Analysis

15 Key Player Profiles

15.1 BNBM Group

15.2 Saint-Gobain

15.3 Knauf

15.4 Etex

15.5 USG Boral

15.6 Yoshino

