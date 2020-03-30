Report Scope:

The report covers the global graphite markets, providing the market information for 2015 and 2016 and forecasts for 2021.

The scope of the report is coverage of the four graphite market segments – refractory and metallurgy, electrical, technical, and the rest – analyzed by application and geography. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues.

Refractory and metallurgy markets cover those applications that make use of the high temperature stability of graphite. Electrical applications are those that tap into the high electrical conductivity of purer grades of graphite. Technical markets make use of the strength properties, lubrication and radiation absorption. For these segments, we report the status and changes happening in the markets.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12294

The graphite market can also be segmented into natural and synthetic graphite markets. One of the focus areas is the development of natural graphite mining and application, driven largely by the lithium–ion battery markets that are fundamentally changing the structure of the graphite industry.

For the synthetic graphite market, BCC Research covers the nature of individual application markets, focusing on graphite electrodes. Another application covered in detail is cathodes for aluminum smelting.

In terms of geographic segmentation of the market, the report provides detailed statistics of mining data as well as trade data. Trade statistics for graphite exports and imports for various countries are analyzed in detail, and the past growth rates are provided. Geographical segmentation for numerous application markets is provided.

The large change in natural graphite mining is going to shift the balances of trade for a large number of countries and these changes are also discussed in this report. China has been the market leader in the segment. Australian and Canadian companies will make strong inroads into the market in the coming years, and could command a quarter of the market in 2021.

One specific chapter covers the graphite material industry characteristics. In this chapter, the material properties of graphite that make it unique are detailed, and the market structure is discussed. Both natural and synthetic graphite markets are detailed.

A chapter specific to U.S. and European markets is provided. This should be of interest to companies active in these markets and also for graphite companies wanting to sell into these regions.

A later chapter reviews the details of the applications for graphite including well established markets such as electrodes, cathodes, carbon brushes, alkaline batteries, pencils, and friction; as well as the upcoming and faster growing applications such as lithium–ion batteries and nuclear. Each application segment is reviewed in detail to show the market statistics, expected growth rates, technological changes, mergers, acquisitions and sales of companies if any, as well as any unique characteristic of each industry.

Patents and intellectual property aspects of the graphite market are detailed in a separate chapter. Here, a review of the number of patents granted by the U.S. Patent Office is analyzed chronologically. In another section of this chapter, all individual players actively developing technologies are discussed. The companies that are in the forefront of such technology and application development, such as Tesla are specifically analyzed in detail.

The last chapter of the report covers individual companies that are active in the graphite market. This chapter covers not only the nature and size of each of the operating companies, but also provides the financial data for each company wherever available, and the economic analysis for the graphite mines that are newly being developed. Address and contact details for the market participants are provided.

Report Includes:

– In depth review of the global graphite market.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– Complete coverage of the exploding battery market and its impact on the graphite mining industry and the graphite markets.

– Details and discussion of the graphite mines under development with data on all ongoing projects.

– Discussion of the major challenges and opportunities faced by the market.

– Regional analysis of the market with respect to production, prices and export and import data.

– Review of the graphite-related patents by chronology and by market players.

– Detailed profiles of major companies in the industry with complete financial details.

– The most comprehensive graphite market analysis available today.

Summary

Graphite markets, contrary to what many people believe, are not commodity markets. Buyers and sellers go through testing and validation, often lasting several years, before agreeing to do business. The unique properties of graphite make it widely useful in numerous applications, and the material will likely retain its market share for a long time.

This is a new market segment for BCC Research and the first report of its kind to be published. The properties that make graphite unique are its stability at high temperatures, extremely high electrical conductivity, lubricity and chemical inertness. Based on these properties, we have divided the application markets for graphite into three main segments – refractories and metallurgy, electrical, and technical with all other application markets being combined into the fourth category of “other.”

The global market for graphite was estimated to be $11.9 billion in 2015, growing slightly to $12.5 billion in 2016. The growth through 2021 is then projected to be at a CAGR of 7.7%, reaching $18.2 billion by the end of the forecast period.

The refractory and metallurgical segment is the largest and was valued at $6.7 billion in 2015. For the five-year period from 2016 through 2021 it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach $9.4 billion. The growth here is a combination of volume and price as these markets are recovering from the lows of their business cycle.

The electrical application segment has the highest growth rate of 24.7% over the forecast period. It was estimated to be $586 million in 2015, is expected to reach $661 million in 2016 and increase further to $2.0 billion in 2021. The torrid growth is catalyzed by the lithium ion battery segment, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.0% though the forecast period of 2016 through 2021. This segment will reach a value of $1.7 billion in 2021 up from $369 million in 2015. The reason for this growth and an extensive analysis of the lithium ion battery segment are included in this report.

Exclusive Discount Offer on Quick Purchase @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/12294

The technical segment, valued at $2.0 billion in 2015, is also projected to grow well above the global GDP rates to reach $3.4 billion in 2021, for a CAGR between 2016 and 2021 of 10.7%, driven mainly by the carbon and graphite fiber markets.

Detailed analysis of the graphite markets with geographical segmentation is provided. Australian and Canadian companies are expected to grow the fastest in the forecast period, mainly catering to the natural graphite demand that is coming in from the lithium Battery segment. The analysis shows that investments in the $3.1 billion range is possible in the mining segment, which can add supplies of 1.9 million tons of natural graphite into the global markets. This huge influx will alter several graphite markets, and will force some synthetic graphite applications to be replaced by natural graphite. Detailed analysis into this market change is provided.

Technical changes in the graphite markets are covered with a chapter on U.S. patents, providing a list of companies active in creating IP for graphite applications, again with a focus on the battery markets.

Graphite markets, contrary to what many people believe, are not commodity markets. Buyers and sellers go through testing and validation, often lasting several years, before agreeing to do business. The unique properties of graphite make it widely useful in numerous applications, and the material will likely retain its market share for a long time.

This is a new market segment for BCC Research and the first report of its kind to be published. The properties that make graphite unique are its stability at high temperatures, extremely high electrical conductivity, lubricity and chemical inertness. Based on these properties, we have divided the application markets for graphite into three main segments – refractories and metallurgy, electrical, and technical with all other application markets being combined into the fourth category of “other.”

The global market for graphite was estimated to be $11.9 billion in 2015, growing slightly to $12.5 billion in 2016. The growth through 2021 is then projected to be at a CAGR of 7.7%, reaching $18.2 billion by the end of the forecast period.

The refractory and metallurgical segment is the largest and was valued at $6.7 billion in 2015. For the five-year period from 2016 through 2021 it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach $9.4 billion. The growth here is a combination of volume and price as these markets are recovering from the lows of their business cycle.

The electrical application segment has the highest growth rate of 24.7% over the forecast period. It was estimated to be $586 million in 2015, is expected to reach $661 million in 2016 and increase further to $2.0 billion in 2021. The torrid growth is catalyzed by the lithium ion battery segment, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.0% though the forecast period of 2016 through 2021. This segment will reach a value of $1.7 billion in 2021 up from $369 million in 2015. The reason for this growth and an extensive analysis of the lithium ion battery segment are included in this report.

The technical segment, valued at $2.0 billion in 2015, is also projected to grow well above the global GDP rates to reach $3.4 billion in 2021, for a CAGR between 2016 and 2021 of 10.7%, driven mainly by the carbon and graphite fiber markets.

Detailed analysis of the graphite markets with geographical segmentation is provided. Australian and Canadian companies are expected to grow the fastest in the forecast period, mainly catering to the natural graphite demand that is coming in from the lithium Battery segment. The analysis shows that investments in the $3.1 billion range is possible in the mining segment, which can add supplies of 1.9 million tons of natural graphite into the global markets. This huge influx will alter several graphite markets, and will force some synthetic graphite applications to be replaced by natural graphite. Detailed analysis into this market change is provided.

Technical changes in the graphite markets are covered with a chapter on U.S. patents, providing a list of companies active in creating IP for graphite applications, again with a focus on the battery markets.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/12294/Single