Glucagon is a metabolic hormone secreted by the pancreas that raises blood glucose levels by causing the liver to rapidly convert glycogen (the stored form of glucose) into glucose, which is then released into the bloodstream. Glucagon and insulin are two critical hormones in a glycemic control system that keeps blood glucose at the right level in healthy individual. Glucagon is a medicine which used to treat severe low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). Glucagon works by telling your body to release sugar (glucose) into the bloodstream to bring the blood sugar level back up.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Glucagon in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Glucagon is widely used in emergency kits, general use, diagnostic & motility, cardiogenic shock and other field. The most proportion of Glucagon is emergency kits, which is about 335 in2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 41% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 25%.

Market competition is intense. Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Fresenius Kabi, Torrent Labs, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Novo Nordisk

Eli Lilly

Fresenius Kabi

Torrent Labs

Taj Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Inject Glucagon

Nasal Glucagon

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Emergency Kits

General Use

Diagnostic & Motility

Cardiogenic Shock

Others

