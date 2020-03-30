Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) is a technology that allows you to make voice calls using a broadband Internet connection instead of a regular (or analog) telephone line. Some VoIP services may only allow you to call other people using the same service, but others may allow you to call anyone with a phone number, including local, long distance, mobile and international. In addition, while some VoIP services only work on your computer or a special VoIP phone, other services allow you to use a traditional phone connected to a VoIP adapter.

The global VoIP market will reach $ xxx million in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025.

global market size and forecasts

Regional market size, production and export and import data

Profile of main manufacturers, products and services, company sales data

World market size by main end use

World market size by main type

Major manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications, etc .:

NTT

Comcast

Orange

KT

Charter

Microsoft (Skype)

Cablevision

Verizon

AT & T

Vonage

Cox

Telmex

Time Warner Cable

Numericable-SFR

Rogers

Sprint

Liberty Global

KDDI

TalkTalk

Shaw Communications

8 × 8

Ring Central

MITEL

Main applications as follows:

Corporate consumers Individual consumers

Main type as follows:

computer to computer

computer to phone

phone to phone

Regional market size, production and export and import data:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Contents

1 Overview of the world market

1.1 Scope of statistics

1.1.1 Scope of products

1.1.2 Scope of manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of end use

1.1.4 Scope of product type

1.1.5 Scope of regions / countries

1.2 Market size

global Fig VoIP global Market size and CAGR 2015-2019 (millions USD)

Fig Forecast global market VoIP and CAGR 2020-2025 (millions USD)

2

Regional market 2.1

Regional sales tab Regional turnover 2015-2019 (millions USD)

2.2

Regional demand tab Regional demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Regional demand forecast tab and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

2.3 Regional trade

tab Regional export 2015-2019 (Millions USD)

Regional import tab 2015-2019 (millions of USD)

3 main manufacturers

3.1 NTT

3.1.1 Company information Company

profile tab List of NTT

3.1.2 Products and services

3.1.3 Commercial data (turnover, cost and margin) Sales revenue, cost and margin

tab of NTT

3.1.4 Recent development

3.2 Comcast

3.2.1 Company information

tab List of Comcast company profiles

3.2.2 Products and services

3.2.3

TabCommercial data (turnover, cost and margin) Sales revenue, cost and margin tab of Comcast

3.2.4 Recent development

3.3 Orange

3.3.1 Company information

tab List of Orange company profiles

3.3.2 Products and services <

Continued….

