Gelcoat Market 2020 Global Industry research report is a professional and in-depth study on the market share, size, growth, trends, and 2025 forecast. Additionally, it consists of estimated data that is evaluated with the help of suitable set of methodologies and assumptions.

Extract of Gelcoat:-

Gelcoats are formulated as in-mold coating to provide high quality finish to a composite part and protect the surface from various elements. North America and Europe hold a major share for polyester and vinyl ester resin gelcoats mainly due to the growing marine and transportation industries in these regions. This report studies the global market size of Gelcoat, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Gelcoat production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2020, and forecast to 2025.

Key players in global Gelcoat market include:

Ashland

BUFA GmbH

HK Research Corporation

Polynt-Reichhold

Scott Bader

AOC

Nuplex Industries

Aliancys

Interplastic

Mader

Tomatec

Aromax Technolog

Jiangsu Fullmark Chemicals

Tianma Group

Changzhou Heyu Chemical

Zhenjiang Leader Composite

…

Regional Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Market Segment by Product Type

Polyester Type

Epoxy Type

Vinyl Ester Type

Other

Market Segment by Application

Marine

Wind Energys

Transportation

Construction

Others

Market segmentation, by regions:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East & Africa (Middle East, Africa)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia)

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

