Gas barbecues are a kind of barbecues that use gas to heat. It can help you create delicious gourmet food outdoors. This report focuses on Gas Barbecues in global markets, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications. Gases production in the world, global Gas Barbecues production will reach about 10301K Units in 2016 from 7616K Units in 2011. The average growth is about 6.14% from 2011 to 2016. Gas Barbecues production main focus on USA and Europe, USA Gas Barbecues production took about 34.91% of total market in 2015, the followed is Europe, about 27.49%. Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers: Napoleon

Weber

Char-Broil

Char-Griller

Bull

Landmann

Fire Magic

Broil King

Market Segment by Type, covers: Liquid propane (LP) Barbecues

Natural gas (NG) Barbecues

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Commercial & Outdoor Activities

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Commercial & Outdoor Activities Family Use There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Gas Barbecues market. Chapter 1 : Describe Gas Barbecues Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force. Chapter 2 : Analyze the top of the Barbecues Gas Tablet, with sales, revenue, and price of Gas Barbecues Tablet, in 2015 and 2017. Chapter 3 : Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017. Chapter 4 : Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of the Gas Barbecues Tablet, for each region, from 2011 to 2017. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 : Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share. Chapter 10 and 11 : Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017. Chapter 12 : Chapter Eleven Gas Barbecues market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025. Chapter 13, 14 and 15 : Describe Gas Barbecues sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

