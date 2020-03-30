Food Preservatives Market Projected to Be Resilient During 2019-2028

The global Food Preservatives market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and our analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025. By geography, the market is segmented into four regions; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. The North America is the largest market for food preservatives in 2013 and is expected to be the same by 2020. However, RoW is expected to be the fastest growing market for the food preservatives during the forecast period.

Preservatives are added to food products to prevent decomposition and unwanted bacterial growth. Currently, using preservatives in bakery and dairy products, beverages, meat and poultry has become the accepted method to resolve quality issues of the food industry worldwide. Food preservatives are used to keep food products safe for a long duration of time. Food preservatives can be categorized into two major segments – natural and synthetic. Preservatives included under synthetic food preservatives are benzoic acid, sorbic acid, lactic acid, and propionic acid among others. Busy lifestyles and increasing number of working people is fueling the demand for processed food. With the current market trend, manufacturers are using preservatives for maintaining the quality and standard of food for long durations. Rising concerns for health hazards is increasing the demand for food preservatives globally.

Synthetic is the fastest growing segment of the global food preservatives market. Healthy eating trends and preferences for quality food are fueling the demand for food preservatives globally. Sensing consumer interest towards convenient and ready to eat products, manufacturers are using food preservatives to maintain the quality and taste of the food products. With high growth rates of the food industry, major manufacturers are using both synthetic and natural preservatives to avoid the health hazards caused by unwanted bacterial growth.

The key players dominating the market for the food preservatives are, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, Celanese Corporation, Chr Hansen A/S among others.

This report studies the global Food Preservatives Market status and forecast, categorizes the global Food Preservatives Market size (value & volume), revenue (Million USD), product price by manufacturers, type, application, and region.

Report Highlights

Comprehensive pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments

The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global Food Preservatives market

Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global Food Preservatives market

Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global Food Preservatives market

A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global Food Preservatives market with the identification of key factors

The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global Food Preservatives market to help identify market developments

