Foam Glass is a superior insulation material. It is characterized by small surface density, high strength, low thermal conductivity, heat resistance, anti-freeze-thaw resistance, low water absorption, no burning, sound absorption, good corrosion resistance and workability, not only widely used in petroleum, chemicals, refrigeration, defense and other fields, but also the construction of new energy-saving environmental protection, decorative materials.

Foam Glass is a block form and then fabricated into a wide range of shapes and sizes to satisfy industrial and commercial insulation requirements..

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Foam Glass in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

In 2016, the global foam glass market is led by Europe, capturing about 38.37% of global foam glass consumption. China is the second-largest region-wise market with 22.65% global consumption share.

At present, the major manufacturers of foam glass are concentrated in Pittsburgh Corning, GLAPOR, Earthstone, JSC Gomelglass, REFAGLASS and Zhejiang DEHO. Pittsburgh Corning is the world leader, holding 23.44% sales market share in 2016. Europe was the largest consumption regional market for foam Glass.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Pittsburgh Corning

GLAPOR

Earthstone

JSC Gomelglass

REFAGLASS

Zhejiang DEHO

Huichang New Material

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Black(Gray) Foam Glass

White Foam Glass

Others(Multicolor)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Cryogenic Systems

Heat Transfer Fluid Systems

Chemical Processing Systems

Commercial Piping and Building

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Foam Glass market.

Chapter 1: Describe Foam Glass Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Foam Glass Tablet, with sales, revenue, and price of Foam Glass Tablet, in 2015 and 201.2.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 201.2.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Foam Glass Tablet, for each region, from 2011 to 201.2.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 201.2.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Foam Glass market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 201.2 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Foam Glass sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

