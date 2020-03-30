Epoxy Adhesive Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Growth, Trends, Segments, Share, Demand, Top Companies, Future Plans and Strategies by Forecast 2025
Epoxy Adhesive Market 2020 Global Industry Research report contains a professional, comprehensive and statistical analysis of the market growth, size, share, trends, and forecast 2025.This report has a unique combination of the market driving factors, growth factors, and different decision making of the experts and give the recent analysis of the market revenue, segments, and market drivers analysis.
Extract of Epoxy Adhesive:-
Epoxy adhesives adhere to a wide variety of materials, and their properties are dependent upon the specific chemistry of the system and the nature of the cross-linking available.
The growth of the market is owing to accelerating demand from automotive industry and growing demand for miniaturized and lightweight electronics.
Key players in global Epoxy Adhesive market include:
- Sika
- Ashland
- Lord Corporation
- ITW Polymers Adhesives
- Weicon
- Permabond
- 3M
- AdCo
- Adhesive Technologies
- Alfa International
- DELO Industrial Adhesives
- DowDuPont
- Fuller
- Helmitin Adhesives
- Henkel
- Hexcel
- Hexion
- Huntsman
- Jowat
- Mactac
- Mapei
- MasterBond
- Pidilite
- …
Regional Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Market Segment by Product Type
- One-component
- Two-component
Market Segment by Application
- Aerospace & Defense
- Automotive
- Marine
- Electrical & Electronics
- Construction
- Energy & Power
Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Epoxy Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2025)
1.3.2 One-component
1.3.3 Two-component
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Epoxy Adhesive Market Share by Application (2020-2025)
1.4.2 Aerospace & Defense
1.4.3 Automotive
1.4.4 Marine
1.4.5 Electrical & Electronics
1.4.6 Construction
1.4.7 Energy & Power
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis
2.1.1 Global Epoxy Adhesive Production Value 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Epoxy Adhesive Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Epoxy Adhesive Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Epoxy Adhesive Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2025
2.2.1 Global Epoxy Adhesive Market Size CAGR of Key Regions
2.2.2 Global Epoxy Adhesive Market Share of Key Regions
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Continued…
