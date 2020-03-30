The global market for enzyme inhibitors should reach $179.9 billion by 2022 from $168 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.4%, from 2017 to 2022.

Report Scope:

Enzyme inhibitors drugs are drugs that help to treat chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, gastrointestinal disease, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, cancer, hepatitis, men’s-health-related conditions (erectile dysfunction, benign prostatic hyperplasia, alopecia), diabetes and various others (rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, Parkinson’s disease, influenza, etc.). This report focuses on the global market of enzyme inhibitor drug products and provides an updated review including its applications in various arenas of disease sectors. The scope of the study is global. BCC Research analyzes each market and its application, new products and advancements, market projections and market shares. This study surveys each market in all the geographic regions including North America, Europe and emerging markets. The emerging market category covers all countries such as India, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America and so forth.

Also included in the report are relevant patent analysis and comprehensive profiles of companies that lead the enzyme inhibitor drugs industry. Some of the major players of the market include, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Merck & Co., Gilead Sciences, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, ViiV Healthcare, Eli Lilly and Co., Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, Amgen Inc., AbbVie , Eisai Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc. and others.

BCC Research analyzes the current market situation by discussing the market drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities. The market projections and market shares are examined for each region and type. The latest news pieces including new products, mergers and acquisitions in each market are also dealt with in sufficient detail. Also included in the report are relevant patent analysis and comprehensive profiles of companies that are dominant in the enzyme inhibitors industry.

The period of the current report saw an enormous number of new approvals and new indication approvals. New enzyme inhibitor categories gained entries in the market. In comparison with the last report, therefore, a number of new enzyme inhibitor types have been included in this report. They are integrase inhibitors, PCSK9 inhibitors, PARP inhibitors, PDE4 inhibitors, DPP-4 inhibitors and SGLT-2 inhibitors. Certain other categories that had mentionable markets were also included such as AChEIs, 5-ARI inhibitors, XOIs and MAOIs. The market had started to decline due to patent expiries since 2010–2011, and the trend was seen to accelerate during the period of the current report.

Excluded from this report are enzyme inhibitors used in other markets of diagnostics, pesticides and biotechnology.

Report Includes:

– 55 data tables and 52 additional tables.

– An overview of the global markets for enzyme inhibitors.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

– Detailed analysis of the enzyme inhibitors industry structure.

– A look at applications for enzyme inhibitors, with emphasis on the usage of the inhibitors in therapeutic categories and various disease sectors.

– Coverage of significant patents and their allotments in each category.

– Profiles of major players in the industry, including:Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Amgen, Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer Ag, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cipla USA Inc.

Summary

Enzyme inhibitors in the therapeutic category are used for the treatment of a number of diseases. The diseases once considered difficult to treat are now treatable with enzyme inhibitor drugs. One such disease is hepatitis C (HCV). There were only two drugs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for HCV treatment, that is, pegylated interferon and ribavirin. The launch of protease inhibitor drugs by Gilead Sciences, namely Sovaldi (launched in December 2013) and Harvoni (launched in October 2014), proved to be a boon to the patients suffering from this deadly disease. The development of novel reverse transcriptase inhibitors and integrase inhibitors have also aided in effective therapeutic options for human immunodeficiency virus/acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS).

Cancer is a global disease. Pharmaceutical companies have invested millions of dollars in the research and development of innovative medicines for cancer. The drugs now available for targeted therapy of various types of cancers including breast cancer, lung cancer, ovarian cancer and colorectal cancer belong to the category of kinase inhibitors. Herceptin (Roche Holding AG) and Tagrisso (AstraZeneca plc) are popular names in this category. Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors are a novel class of anticancer drugs that are gaining market share. enzyme inhibitors market includes the following segments:

– Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs).

– Protease inhibitors.

– Reverse transcriptase inhibitors.

– Kinase inhibitors.

– Statins.

– Cyclooxygenase (COX) inhibitors.

– Others:

– Aromatase inhibitors.

– Phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE5) inhibitors.

– Neuraminidase inhibitors.

– Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors.

– PARP inhibitors.

– Xanthine oxidase inhibitors (XOIs).

– Phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitors.

– Cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2) inhibitors.

– 5-alpha reductase inhibitors (5-ARIs).

– Dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors or gliptins.

– Sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitors or gliflozins.

– Integrase inhibitors.

– Monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs).

– Proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) inhibitors.

– Acetylcholinesterase inhibitors.

