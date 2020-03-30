The Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Electrophoresis is a technique used to separate molecules based on charge, size, and binding affinity. This technique is mainly used to separate and analyze large molecules, such as proteins, nucleic acids, plasmids, DNA, RNA, and fragments of these macromolecules. Electrophoresis comprises of several related analytical techniques such as affinity electrophoresis, capillary electrophoresis, gel electrophoresis, immune electrophoresis, electroblotting, pulsed-field gel electrophoresis and isoelectric focusing. Electrophoresis is one of the techniques used to identify source DNA, as in forensic science and paternity testing, in biochemistry, to manipulate protein molecules for a wide range of applications such as biomedical research, diagnostic and manufacturing purposes. The identification of potential new drugs for the treatment of disease has been considered one of the most promising developments in the study of human genes and proteins. This depends on genome and proteome information for the identification of proteins, associated with a disease, which can then be used as targets for new drugs.

According to United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), some of the top countries where significant research and development investments (in billion PPP dollars), were made in the year 2016, such as United States (511), China (452), Japan (166), Germany (119) and the Republic of Korea (78).

Increase in popularity of personalized medicines, upsurge in research and development expenditure and technological advancements associated with electrophoresis are the key driving factors in electrophoresis equipment and supplies market.

Key Market Trends

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Segment is Expected to Witness a Rapid Growth

Capillary gel electrophoresis techniques are used in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries for the separation of large molecules or macromolecules such as DNA, RNA, and proteins, whose mass-to-charge ratios do not vary much with size. As per Study published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information, in the years 2017-2018, Association of Medical Research Charities (AMRC) contributed 41% of non-industry spend on research and development in United Kingdom, while the Medical Research Council and National Institute for Health research contributed 26% and 33% respectively. In addition, increasing investment in life sciences research and the United Kingdom governments’ ambition to increase R&D spending to 2.4 per cent of GDP by 2027 and 3 per cent over the longer term.

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies segment hold a significant market share in the electrophoresis equipment and supplies market and is anticipated to show similar trend over the forecast period due to growing adoption of electrophoresis in quality control of pharmaceutical formulations by analyzing the drug content of pharmaceutical formulations and identification and study of DNA fragments and testing of antibiotics and vaccines.

Constant technological advancements in the medical and healthcare sector and growing demand for innovative therapies and drugs coupled with increasing research projects related to genes, proteins, and certain biomolecules are the key driving factors in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to hold a major market share in the electrophoresis equipment and supplies market due to growing demand in research and development projects involving proteins, genes and associated biomolecules, stringent regulatory issues regarding pharmaceutical products quality control and process validation processes in this region.

According to Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, life-sciences companies exported almost USD 90 billion worth of products in the year 2017 and these exports have grown to 191% compared to last 15 years, while medical-equipment exports grew by over 185 percent. Moreover, increasing demand for the development of structure-based drug designs and rising research activities in the fields of genomics and proteomics and presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure is also fueling the growth of the overall regional market to a large extent.

Competitive Landscape

The Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Market is fragmented and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Merck Millipore (Merck & Co., Inc), PerkinElmer, Inc, QIAGEN N.V., Lonza Group Ltd, Shimadzu Corporation and Sebia Group.

