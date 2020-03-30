Electric Steel Industry 2020 Market Size, Growth, Share, Segments, Demand, Key Manufacturers, Demographic Synopsis, Revenue and Forecast to 2025
The research study on Electric Steel Market 2020 Global Industry report presents an extensive analysis of recent trends, size, industry growth, drivers, Electric Steel opportunities, challenges, and problems as well as key market segments.
Extract of Electric Steel:-
In 2020, the market size of Electric Steel is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2020; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Steel. This report studies the global market size of Electric Steel, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
Key players in global Electric Steel market include:
- Baowu
- ArcelorMittal
- JFE Steel
- Shougang
- TISCO
- NSSMC
- NLMK Group
- AK Steel
- ThyssenKrupp
- Ansteel
- Masteel
- Posco
- Cogent(Tata Steel)
- Voestalpine
- Benxi Steel
- APERAM
- Nucor
- ATI
- Stalprodukt S.A.
- CSC
- …
Regional Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Market Segment by Product Type
- Improved Carbon Structural Steel
- Tool Steel
- Alloy Steel
- Others
Market Segment by Application
- Industrial
- Aerospace and Defence
- Municipal Infrastructure
- Others
Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Electric Steel Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2025)
1.3.2 Improved Carbon Structural Steel
1.3.3 Tool Steel
1.3.4 Alloy Steel
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Electric Steel Market Share by Application (2020-2025)
1.4.2 Industrial
1.4.3 Aerospace and Defence
1.4.4 Municipal Infrastructure
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Continued…
