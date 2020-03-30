Redispersible Polymer Powder is a free-flowing organic polymer powder, produced through the spray drying of a wide range of monomers such as vinyl acetate, vinyl versatate, ethylene, acrylate, and styrene butadiene. Redispersible Polymer Powder is produced in two stages. In the first stage, water-based emulsion polymerization technology is used to convert various monomers to liquid dispersion. In the second step, water-based dispersion is used after some modification to produce free-flowing redispersible polymer powder through spray drying technology. Redispersible polymer powder improves the plasticity adhesion of tile cement, gypsum plaster, and self-leveling compounds. Redispersible polymer powders are used mainly in diverse construction chemical applications such as external thermal insulation composite systems, construction and tile adhesives, screeds, self-leveling flooring compounds, plasters, repair mortars, grouts, and cementitious sealing slurries.

Demand for redispersible polymer is continuously increasing due to its benefits in the construction industry such as better water retention and workability, strong strength development of the mortar, higher flexural strength and flexibility, and strong impact and abrasion resistance.

On the basis of type of monomer, the redispersible polymer powder market is segmented into five categories: vinyl acetate redispersible polymer powder, vinyl versatate redispersible polymer powder, ethylene redispersible polymer powder, acrylate redispersible polymer powder, and styrene butadiene redispersible polymer powder.

Asia Pacific and North America are the major markets for redispersible polymer powder. Factors such as booming urbanization, rapidly growing construction in both developed and developing countries, and increasing utilization of ready-mixed concrete (RMC) apart from non-hazardous, green, and sustainable construction chemicals in developed countries is driving the demand for redispersible polymer powder in these two regions.

On the basis of application area, the global redispersible polymer powder market is segmented into following categories: tiling (adhesives and grouts), flooring, repair, gypsum plaster, waterproofing, ETICS, and plastering.

Some leading players operating in the global castor oil and its derivatives market include Wacker Chemie AG, Akzo Nobel, BASF, The Dow Chemical Company, Acquos, Ashland Inc., Puyang Yintai Industrial Trading Company Ltd. Bosson Chemical, and Nordmann Synthomer Ltd.