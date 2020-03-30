The Global Data Classification Market Growing security and risk concerns are the major growth factors of the global Data Classification market. Increasing data volumes and difficulties in handling the same are driving the overall Data Classification market. Growing demand for data based decision making, and integration of machine learning and artificial intelligence into data classification is further boosting the market.

Some of the key players operating in this market include IBM, Google, Microsoft, AWS, Symantec, Informatica, OpenText, Covata, Boldon James, Varonis, among others.