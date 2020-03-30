Darbepoetin alfa (INN) is a re-engineered form of erythropoietin containing 5 amino acid changes (N30, T32, V87, N88, T90) resulting in the creation of 2 new sites for N-linked carbohydrate addition. It has a 3-fold longer serum half-life compared to epoetin alpha and epoetin beta. It stimulates erythropoiesis (increases red blood cell levels) by the same mechanism as rHuEpo (binding and activating the Epo receptor) and is used to treat anemia, commonly associated with chronic renal failure and cancer chemotherapy.

This report focuses on the Darbepoetin Alfa in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Darbepoetin Alfa is widely used for Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease, Patients with Cancer others. The most proportion of Darbepoetin Alfa is used for the Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease, and the proportion in 2017 is 62%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 47% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 41%.

