Analysis of the Global Corn Bran Market

The presented market study offers an in-depth analysis of the market scenario in the various geographies such as:

Key Players-

Cargill Incorporated, Didion Inc., Honeyville, Sunflakes Food Products Pvt. Ltd., GRAIN MILLERS., Grain Processing Corporation, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Minnesota Corn Processors LLC., Cerestar USA Incorporated, Tereos Syral S.A.S, Roquette Frères S.A., Tate & Lyle Associated British Foods plc, Ingredion Incorporated, Vijayawada Chemicals, and AGRANA – Beteiligungs AG.

Opportunities for Participants in the Corn Bran Market

Corn bran has many health benefits. When corn bran is added to the food, fiber content of that food product increases, which leads to the lowering of cholesterol level of the blood. As the number of diabetic patients is more in America and APAC, corn bran manufactures have a good opportunity in these regions. In home cooking, corn bran is used to increase the fiber content of various food items, and also to add texture. Importance of a home-cooked diet is increasing in Western Countries. Adding corn bran to cooked food makes it more fibrous and easy to digest. This is the main reason why the corn bran market is expected to experience rapid growth in the Western market in the forecasted period. Bran can be processed and independently sold as well. It could also be used in chips, cereals and snack bars. Adding corn bran to food makes it more fibrous so there is a scope for corn bran products in countries where people are more health conscious.

Brief Approach to Research

Our analysis will follow a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study are followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market size.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, South Korea, and China)

South Asia (India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

