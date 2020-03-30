Companion Animals Drug Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects
The global Companion Animals Drug market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.
The Companion Animals Drug market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Companion Animals Drug are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Companion Animals Drug market.
Key Segments Covered
- Product Type
- Antibiotics
- Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
- Parasiticides
- Heartworm Products
- Nutritional Drugs
- Behavioural Drugs
- Skincare Products
- Vaccines
- By Distribution Channel
- Veterinary Hospitals
- Veterinary Clinics
- Pharmacies and Drug Stores
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- U.K.
- France
- Germany
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordics
- BENELUX
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of APEJ
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Key Companies
- Zoetis Inc.,
- Elanco (Eli Lilly),
- Merck Animal Health,
- Bayer Animal Healthcare,
- Merial (Sanofi),
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH,
- Virbac Animal Health
- Ceva Santé Animale
