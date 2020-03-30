The global Companion Animals Drug market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Companion Animals Drug market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2).

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Antibiotics Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Parasiticides Heartworm Products Nutritional Drugs Behavioural Drugs Skincare Products Vaccines

By Distribution Channel Veterinary Hospitals Veterinary Clinics Pharmacies and Drug Stores



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe U.K. France Germany Spain Italy Nordics BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Greater China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Zoetis Inc.,

Elanco (Eli Lilly),

Merck Animal Health,

Bayer Animal Healthcare,

Merial (Sanofi),

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH,

Virbac Animal Health

Ceva Santé Animale

