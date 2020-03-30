North American commercial roofing market reached nearly $4.3 billion in 2015. This market is expected to increase from nearly $4.5 billion in 2016 to $5.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% for 2016-2021.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12312

Report Scope:

This report includes a comprehensive analysis of all commercial roofing products used in the North American commercial roofing market. The report provides the latest information regarding product developments and material and technology enhancements as well as a detailed look at the various distribution channels and their dynamics. The current market demand for each product type is quantified by volume and value, with projections for growth to 2021. This report also provides profiles for leading North American commercial roofing manufacturers. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues.

The report is divided into the following eight chapters:

– Introduction.

– Summary.

– Overview.

– Industry Structure and Competitive Analysis.

– Roofing Products.

– Market Review.

– Distribution Channels.

– Company Profiles.

Exclusive Discount Offer on Quick Purchase @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/12312

Report Includes:

– An overview of all commercial roofing products used in the North American(U.S. and Canadian) market.

– Analyses of market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– Discussion of the latest in product developments, material, and technology enhancements, as well as a detailed look at the various distribution channels and their dynamics.

– Examinations of industry structure and competitive analysis.

– Estimates of actual and projected volumes in emerging applications.

– Profiles of major players in the industry.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/12312/Single