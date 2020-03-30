A colony counter used for counting colonies of bacteria growing in a culture. It usually consists of an illuminated, transparent plate divided into sections of known area. Petri dishes containing colonies of bacteria are placed over the plate, and the colonies are counted according to the number within the areas viewed. Colony counter is divided into manual, semi-automatic and automatic. Colony counter applies to environmental protection, quarantine inspection, food processing, pharmaceutical and scientific research..

This report focuses on the Colony Counters in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

The main components of colony counters have high technical content. The price of these main components is stable. Due to the high added value of colony counters, raw-material prices had little effect on prices. From the production side, Major manufacturers are concentrated in the manufacturing industry developed areas. Especially in the field of automatic colony counter, their hardware and software have obvious advantages.

The global Colony Counters market is valued at 59 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 64 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% between 2020 and 2024.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

INTERSCIENCE

IUL,S.A.

UVP

AID

BioMerieux

Schuett

Synbiosis

BioLogics

WTW

Bibby Scientific

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Mannual

Semi – automatic

Automatic

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Scientific Research

Inspection

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Colony Counters market.

Chapter 1: Describe Colony Counters Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Colony Counters Tablet, with sales, revenue, and price of Colony Counters Tablet, in 2015 and 201.2.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 201.2.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Colony Counters Tablet, for each region, from 2011 to 201.2.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 201.2.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Colony Counters market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 201.2 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Colony Counters sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

