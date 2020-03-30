Cold forging machine is a kind of equipment to produce fasteners and shaped pieces by using cold forging process. For Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/804719 Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Cold Forging Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications. Thera are many cold forging machine manufactures in the world, global cold forging machine production will reach about 6075Units in 2016 from 4369Units in 2011. The average growth is about 6.34% from 2011 to 2016. Cold forging machine production main focus on Japan and China, Japan cold forging machine production took about 11.34% of total market in 2015, the followed is China, about 40.86%. Jern Yao, Chun Yu Group, National Machinery, Sacma, Sakamura, Hyodong, Carlo Salvi, Nakashimada are leading manufacturer in Japan, the total cold forging machine production occupy above 21.9% market share.. Cold Forging Machine Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 115 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector. Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on report https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/804719 Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers: Jern Yao

Chun Yu Group

National Machinery

Sacma

Sakamura

Hyodong

Carlo Salvi

Nakashimada

Komatsu

Market Segment by Type, covers: 2-Die Station

3-Die Station

4-Die Station

5-Die Station

6-Die Station

Other (1-Die Station, 7-Die Station)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Fastener

Shaped Pieces There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Cold Forging Machine market. Chapter 1: Describe Cold Forging Machine Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force. Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Cold Forging Machine Tablet, with sales, revenue, and price of Cold Forging Machine Tablet, in 2015 and 2017. Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017. Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Cold Forging Machine Tablet, for each region, from 2011 to 2017. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions. Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017. Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Cold Forging Machine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025. Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Cold Forging Machine sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

