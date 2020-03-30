Global Cloud Endpoint Protection Market valued approximately USD 906 million in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.1% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Rising data generation through adoption of endpoint devices such as smart phones, laptops, IPod, USB, CDS and others are expected to fuel the market growth. Rapid adoption of smart phones and computers for sharing information and internet access results into unstructured and unregulated data sets that leads to emergence of endpoint security services.

Cloud Endpoint Protection Market report provides in-depth information about market overview, top vendors, Key market highlights, product types, market drivers, challenges, trends, Cloud Endpoint Protection Market landscape, Market size and forecast, five forces analysis, Key leading countries/Region.

Cloud endpoint security services and solutions is expected to overcome the security problems. According to global internet report in 2016 around 73% of total data breaches was from North America and around 13% of total data breaches incident was from Europe. Thus, growing data breaches across the globe is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the cloud endpoint protection market is segmented into component, solution, service, organization size and vertical. On the basis of solution, market is segmented into antivirus, anti-spyware, firewall, endpoint device control, anti-phishing, endpoint application control and others. Endpoint device control is the fastest growing service segment due to the increase in adoption of removable media such as hard-drives, CD, USBs, I-Pod and others that possess data loss to the company. On the basis of service, market is segmented into managed services, training, consulting and integration, maintenance and support.

Maintenance and support is the fastest growing service segment, as it facilitate upgrades to the existing systems and provide assistance for solving issues of products such updates provides advanced security from upcoming attacks and ensures security to endpoints. Organization size segment is further divided into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. Further vertical segment compromises of banking, financial services, and insurance, IT and telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, education, retail, media and entertainment, government and defense and others.

The Major Market Players included in this report are:

• Symantec

• Sophos

• Palo Alto Networks

• Mcafee

• Fortinet

• Cisco Systems

• Avast

• Sentinelone

• Bitdefender

• Commvault

• Carbon Black

• Fireeye

• Cososys

• Malwarebytes

• K7 Computing

• ….

No of Pages: 200

The regional analysis of Global Automotive Seats Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading market region for global cloud endpoint protection market in terms of market revenue share. Factors such as rising government initiatives and support for the adoption of cloud endpoint protection services, rising number of enterprise endpoints and mobile devices having access to critical enterprise data have created a huge demand for endpoint security solutions in the market are driving the growth of North America cloud endpoint protection market

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

•  Antivirus

•  Anti-Spyware

•  Firewall

•  Endpoint Device Control

•  Anti-Phishing

•  Endpoint Application Control

•  Others

By Service type:

•  Managed Services

•  Training, Consulting and Integration

•  Maintenance and Support

By Organization Size:

•  Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

•  Large Enterprises

The regional analysis of global Cloud Endpoint Protection market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America holds the leading position in terms of market share owing to the growing need to limit the healthcare costs along with the presence of large number of health systems and hospitals. Whereas, Europe is expected to emerge as a fastest growing region due to rising adoption of Cloud Endpoint Protection solutions over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Target Audience of the Global Cloud Endpoint Protection Market in Market Study:

• Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

• Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

• Venture capitalists

• Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

• Third-party knowledge providers

• Investment bankers

• Investors

