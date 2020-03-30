The recent market report on the global Cloud-based Database Security market evaluates the different parameters that are projected to influence the prospects of the Cloud-based Database Security market during the forecast period. According to the study, the global Cloud-based Database Security market is estimated to reach the market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029. The study further states that the Cloud-based Database Security market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029).

The extensive report fragments the Cloud-based Database Security market into multiple segments such as product type, regions, end uses, and industries.

The market study provides valuable insights related to the major players involved in the Cloud-based Database Security market. The study includes information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, and research & development activities.

Some of the key players in the global cloud-based database security market includes IBM Corporation, Fortinet, Inc., McAfee, LLC, Oracle Corporation, Imperva Inc., Informatica Ltd, Gemalto NV, and others. The cloud-based database security players are constantly focusing on improving the database safety stored over cloud. Also, cloud-based database security vendors are continually undergoing constant innovations from the past few years..

Global Cloud-based Database Security Market: Region Wise Outlook

North America region is expected to hold significant market share in the global cloud-based database security market over the forecast period due to the increasing focus of organizations in BFSI sector to improve the cloud-based database security. Western Europe is the second largest market for cloud-based database security due increasing government regulations for improving the safety such as GDPR law. Due to such regulations, the need to maintaining effective security is increasing and which is maintained by using cloud-based database security. The South East Asia and Others of Asia Pacific region cloud-based database security market is expected to grow at significant CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of cloud-based services ultimately fuelling the cloud-based database security market. The MEA cloud-based database security market is expected to grow at moderate CAGR due to less adoption rate for advanced technologies.

The regional analysis enclosed in the report offers a microscopic view of the different factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Cloud-based Database Security market in each region.

