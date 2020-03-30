Citric acid is a weak organic tricarboxylic acid having the chemical formula C6H8O7. It occurs naturally in citrus fruits. In biochemistry, it is an intermediate in the citric acid cycle, which occurs in the metabolism of all aerobic organisms. It is used widely as an acidifier, as a flavoring and chelating agent.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Citric Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Global Citric Acid Market is driven by its increasing use in Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care and Detergents & Cleansers. The growth of these end-use industries, particularly in emerging economies of Asia Pacific region, is anticipated to boost the growth of the chemical over the projected period.

The bio-based and chelating characteristics of citric acid make it a viable solution to several toxic substances used for manufacturing detergents & cleaners, especially for household purposes. Rising awareness regarding cleanliness and hygiene is expected to augment the demand for detergents & cleaners..

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Weifang Ensign Industry Co., Ltd.

TTCA Co., Ltd

RZBC Group Co. Ltd.

Cofco Biochemical (Anhui) Co., Ltd.

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Tate & Lyle

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Powder Citric Acid

Liquid Citric Acid

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care

Detergents & Cleansers

Others

