Summation of Car Rental Market: Car or vehicle rental service is relatively developed in the industrialized economies. A car rental, hire car, or car hire company provides vehicles on rent for short periods of time, generally ranging from a few hours to a few weeks. Car rental providers have a number of local branches and offices near airports, bus stops, railway station, and busy city areas. The key vendors that provide vehicle rental services mainly focus on customer’s requirements, growth, innovation, and offers that attract customers and efficiency.

The impact of information technology in the industry has driven the transformation of the car rental services. The growing trend of using the Internet for customizing travel trips and online reservations & bookings is anticipated to propel the use of technology in the industry. The implementation of technology in these services makes the whole process safe, quick, reliable, and easy for consumers. In addition to this, the hassle-free process of online reservations and bookings increases convenience for both, the operators and customers.

One of the main challenges for car rental companies is to providesuperior customer service, especially when it comes to customer complaints. The dissatisfaction comes from different situations. From a lack of information on additional payments and excess amount, to waiting for hours in line to get the car they already booked.

North America dominated the car rental market in 2015 and occupied around 39% of the total market revenue. Much of this regions growth comes from the rise in accessibility and affordability of insurance and the growing popularity ofcar-sharing services. The increasing number of global tourists visitingCanada has also contributed to the rapid growth of the market. Factors such as an increase in business activities and growing awareness aboutcarpoolwill drive revenues in this region during the forecast period.

Based on Product Type, Car Rental market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

♼ Luxury Cars

♼ Executive Cars

♼ Economy Cars

♼ SUVs

♼ MUVs

Based on end users/applications, Car Rental market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

♼ Local Usage

♼ Airport Transport

♼ Outstation

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Car Rental market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

