The global market for cancer stem cells will grow from $745 million in 2017 to $1.9 billion by 2022 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2% for the period of 2017-2022.

Report Scope:

This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the global cancer stem cells market by cancer type and geographic markets. The report includes key inhibitors that affect various factors that help in growth of cancer stem cells. The report discusses the role of supply chain members from manufacturers to researchers. The report has an in-depth analysis of key companies operating in the global cancer stem cells market. In-depth patent analysis in the report will focus on providing extensive technological trends across years and geographies such as the U.S., Europe, and China.

The cancer stem cells market is mainly segmented into two major components: cancer type and geography. Based on cancer type, the market is segmented into lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, leukemia, melanoma, prostate cancer, brain cancer, bone cancer, and other types of cancer. The market is segmented by geography into the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW.MBA in marketing.

Report Includes:

Summary

Cancer stem cells (CSCs) have properties similar to normal stem cells and have the ability to produce all cell types found in a single type of cancer. These cells are tumorigenic and have the ability to generate tumors through self-renewal and differentiation. CSCs are believed to occur in tumors as a distinct population and produce new tumors by relapse and metastasis. Therefore, development of specific therapies targeted at CSCs holds hope for improvement of survival and quality of life of cancer patients, especially for patients with metastatic disease. Cancer stem cells are rare forms of immortal cells that occur in a tumor and give rise to many cell types that constitute the tumor. These cells have been found in a range of human tumors and are a potential approach as targets for cancer treatment. Most anticancer therapies inhibit cancer cell growth by causing cancer cells to die. Although these treatments appear to be successful, the disease reoccurs in some cases.

Major factors contributing to the market growth are a rise in the incidence and mortality rate of cancer worldwide and increased R&D activities associated with the development of these therapies. The rise in incidence of cancer globally has increased the requirement of a reliable and effective therapy that will completely eliminate the cancer cells in the body and reduce the risk of relapse or metastasis in the patient. Thus, there is a rise in the cancer research activities and rise in funding for the advancement of technology. The rise in R&D activities will help to improve the knowledge of the researchers regarding CSCs and how these can be used as targets to improve the efficiency of conventional cancer therapies. However, ethical issues related to stem cells and high costs related to cancer stem cell therapeutics could hamper the market growth. Successful implementation of CSCs therapeutics in animal models during preclinical trials will help to open new avenues for the market growth.

The cancer stem cells market is segmented based on geographic region and cancer type, namely, lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, leukemia, melanoma, prostate cancer, brain cancer, bone cancer, and other types of cancer. The leukemia segment is the largest contributor towards the market growth due to the introduction of CSC therapy that could be used for the treatment of leukemia. However, brain cancer is expected to be the fastest growing segment.

By geography, the global cancer stem cells market is categorized into North America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Rest of the world. North America held the largest market share in 2016, accounting for REDACTED, and is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED during the analysis period. It is anticipated that market will reach REDACTED by 2022. In North America, the United States leads the market due to surging demand for cancer stem cells therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Europe held the second largest market share for the cancer stem cells market globally and accounted for REDACTED in 2016, and is expected to reach REDACTED by 2022 at a CAGR rate of REDACTED. The Asia-Pacific market accounted for REDACTED in 2016 and expected to reach REDACTED by 2022, a CAGR of REDACTED. Japan is leading the cancer stem cells market in the Asia-Pacific region and the growth of this market is supplemented by increasing R&D activities for the development of cancer therapeutics. Asia-Pacific is a lucrative market for cancer stem cells. The majority of the markets in Asia-Pacific and RoW regions are untapped and hence provide opportunities for companies dealing with cancer stem cells to expand their business. Rest of the world (RoW) includes Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and others. The RoW Cancer stem cells market accounted for REDACTED in 2016 and expected to reach REDACTED by 2022, a CAGR of REDACTED

