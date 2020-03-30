This report provides forecast and analysis of the global body shaper market. It provides an analysis on the basis of historical data and forecast from 2018 to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The report reveals market dynamics in seven geographic segments along with market analysis for the current and future scenario. In addition, it includes drivers, restraints and recent trends of the body shaper market. The report also comprises opportunities for the manufacturers of body shapers and highlights the value chain analysis in detail. The study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends across regions that are expected to influence the current status as well as the future prospects of the body shaper market.

The report studies the global body shaper market for the period 2018–2027. The prime objective of this report is to offer quantitative and qualitative insights and study key market trends pertaining to the global body shaper market that gradually help transform businesses.

The market numbers have been assessed by carefully scrutinising the body shaper spending of countries in all the six key regions for the current year, as well as the historical performance of the market. Market size and forecast for each segment of the body shaper market has been provided in the context of regional markets. All the segmentation for body shaper market has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders and industry experts. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. The report includes the revenue generated from sales of body shapers across all regional economies.

The report begins with an executive summary intended to provide a clear perspective about the market to the reader. It is then followed by an overview of the body shaper market and provides the market definition and analysis about drivers, restraints, opportunities and key trends in the body shaper market. The sections that follow include an analysis of the global body shaper market by product type, price range, demographics, sales channel and country-level analysis.

On the basis of product type, the global body shaper market is segmented tops, bottoms, waist shapers and shaping bodysuits. The global body shaper market is further segmented on the basis of control type. The control type segment includes firm control, light control, medium control and tummy control. The global body shaper market is also segmented by material type, which includes cotton, polyester, nylon and mix. The body shaper market is further segmented on the basis of sales channel, which includes hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, multi-brand stores, company website and 3rd party online sales.

The next section of the report highlights the market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The study investigates the regional Year-On-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the body shaper market. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional market for 2018–2027.

The body shaper market numbers have been assessed based on sales and weighted average pricing by product type. The aggregate revenue is derived through weighted average country pricing trends. A country-level assessment of each segment of the body shaper market in terms of size and forecast has been provided. The body shaper market has been analysed based on expected demand and current spending scenario. Pricing is considered for the calculation of revenue and the average country prices are obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional body shaper manufacturers, suppliers and distributors. All key product types have been considered on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country-wise demand patterns have been considered while estimating the consumption of body shapers across various regions. The body shaper market numbers for all the regions by product type, price range, demography and sales channel have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is the sum total of the demand from each country. The company-level body shaper market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The body shaper market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis: based on supply side, demand side and the impact of macro-economic factors on the body shaper market. In addition, it is imperative to note that, in a fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct market forecasts in terms of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the body shaper market and identify the right opportunities for players.

The market segments for the global body shaper market have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the relative contributions of each segment to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying the various key trends in the body shaper market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the market in terms of absolute dollar opportunity represented by the sales of body shapers. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify lucrative segments. The overall absolute dollar opportunity represented by the body shaper market is mentioned in the report. To understand key growth segments in terms of the growth and adoption of body shapers in global market, FMI has developed the market ‘Attractiveness Index.’ The resulting index is expected to help providers identify real market opportunities. A number of primary and secondary sources were referred during the course of the study. Some of the secondary sources include IMF, World Bank, Hoovers, Factiva, annual reports of companies and government associations & publications.

In the final section of the report on the body shaper market, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution in the global body shaper market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the body shaper market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors in the body shaper market. Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings and recent developments. The key players of the global body shaper market include Spanx Inc., Jockey International, Inc., Belly Bandit, Wacoal, Nike Inc., Under Armour Inc., PUMA NA, Ann Chery, Annette International Corporation, Corset Story UK, Fájate Diseño de Prada , Hanesbrands Inc., Leonisa, Spiegel LLC, Marks & Spencer plc, Tolbert Yilmaz Manufacturing, Inc. (EuroSkins), Rago Shapewear, Calzificio Pinelli Srl. (SOLIDEA), Body Hush and Lytess.

