The demand for AWS Managed Services market is driven by the rising number of AWS customers and the increasing importance of AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) status.

Significant requirement of data protection, upgradation, low cost of the services, data storage & accessibility is expected to drive the growth of this market.

An assurance of significant quality service to customers is gaining significant importance and attention from industry players and is thus creating an opportunity for the growth of this market.

Limited awareness among customers is expected is hinder the growth of this market. Numerous exisiting and potential AWS customers are unaware of this service and its benefits which results in limited growth of this market.

Geographically, North America region is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period owing to the significant merger & acquisition activities and the expansion of AWS offerings carried out by the leading players in this region.

Key players covered in the report

• Rackspace US INC

• Smartronix Inc

• Mission Cloud Services

• Claranet limited

• Capgemini

• DXC Technology Company

• ONICA

• Accenture

• Slalom

• Cloudreach

• Great Software Laboratory

