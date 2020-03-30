A meticulous research study completed by Reports and Data on the “Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market” encompasses detailed information on the product and industry scope, current and future market size and scenario, and forecasts to the year 2027. It uses primary data and briefing from market players to improve the accuracy of the results. The market study is segmented by key regions along with country-level division. Identifying those factors that help in accelerating the market growth. Some of the key participants include:

Continental AG, Aptiv, Qualcomm Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Arada Systems Inc, Cohda Wireless Pty, Kapsch TrafficCom, Savari Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Denso Corporation, eTrans Systems, Arada Systems, AutoTalks Ltd., Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG, General Motors Company, and BMW Group, among others.

The valuation for Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market was USD 38.2 Million in 2018 and it is expected to reach USD 110.3 Million by 2026.

3) What are the key offerings of the report?

This report encompasses the current scenario and growth prospects of Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) for the period 2020 – 2027. The study is a meticulously framed, in-depth study, with multiple tables charts and graphs that provide vital information on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in that specific market.

The segmentation and division of the market are highlighted below:

Based on type:

Vehicle type Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Commercial

Passenger

Communication type Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Vehicle-To-Cloud (V2C)

Vehicle-To-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G)

Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-To-Device (V2D)

Vehicle-To-Network (V2N)

Vehicle-To-Home (V2H)

Technology type Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Dedicated Short Range Communication or DSRC Connectivity (WLAN-based)

Cellular Connectivity (C-V2X)

Others

Offering type Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Software

Hardware V2V Hardware V2I Hardware V2P Hardware V2G Hardware



Propulsion type Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Electric Vehicle (EV)

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicle

Base on application:

Automated Driver Assistance

Intelligent Traffic System

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Passenger Information System

Fleet & Asset Management

Parking Management System

Line of Sight

Non-Line of Sight

Predictive Maintenance

Remote Monitoring And Diagnostics

Backing

Regional segmentation:

Geographically, the leading regions for the Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market to deduce the predictive growth of these regional markets, along with the CAGR of the regions through the forecast period.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical years – 2016-2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

The market report gives accurate forecasts and market estimations that will help readers formulate profitable strategies.

Significant characteristics of the Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market Report:

* An in-depth analysis of the market and have an intricate understanding of the Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market and its competitive landscape.

* Evaluation of the Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) production processes, major affecting factors, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

* Assessment of the most impactful driving and restraining forces in the Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) and its impact on the global market.

* Information on the market strategies that are being employed by leading organizations.

* Comprehensive understanding of the future outlook for the Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market.

Queries addressed in the Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market Study:

Who are the major participants, and what are their strategies in the Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market?

What are the outcomes of the SWOT and Porter’s five forces analyses of the Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market?

What are the different opportunities and threats operating in the Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses and business strategies of the leading producers or suppliers in the Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market?

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Research Methodology

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

Chapter 6. Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market, By Delivery Mode

Chapter 7. Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market, By Application

Chapter 8. Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market, By Region

Chapter 9. Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market, By Type

Chapter 10. Company Landscape

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

Chapter 12. Appendix

