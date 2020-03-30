Global Automotive Communication Technology Market valued approximately USD 5.8 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Increasing adoption of electronic devices in vehicles for IP-based routings in vehicles, data transmissions and others are driving the global automotive communication technology market growth over the forecast period across the globe.

Some of the major drivers that are fueling the market growth are growing number of electronic systems in cars, government mandates followed by industry norms for reducing carbon emission and improving vehicle safety. Additionally, increasing sales of premium vehicles is expected driving the adoption of automotive communication technology.

On the basis of segmentation, the Automotive Communication Technology market is segmented into bus model, application and vehicle class. Bus module is further segmented not LIN, CAN, FlexRay, MOST, and ethernet, application segment is divided into powertrain, body control & comfort, infotainment & communication, and safety & ADAS and vehicle class segment is further categorized into economy, mid-size and luxury.

CAN segment is estimated to be the dominating segment in automotive communication technology market owing to increasing electronic content for applications including body control, powertrain, comfort, and infotainment & communication.

The Major Market Players included in this report are:

• Robert Bosch

• Toshiba

• Broadcom

• Texas Instruments

• NXP

• Stmicroelectronics

• Infineon

• Renesas

• on Semiconductor

• Microchip

• Continental

• Cypress Semiconductor

• Rohm Semiconductor

• Xilinx

• Melexis

• Elmos Semiconductor

• Vector Informatik

• Intel

• Maxim Integrated

• Qualcomm

• ….

No of Pages: 200

The regional analysis of Global Automotive Communication Technology Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share region over the forecast period 2019-2026. Owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India and the emerging automotive markets in these regions.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Bus Module:

 Local Interconnect Network (LIN)

 Controller Area Network (CAN)

 Flexray

 Media-Oriented Systems Transport (MOST)

 Ethernet

By Application:

 Powertrain

 Body Control & Comfort

 Infotainment & Communication

 Safety & Adas

By Vehicle Class:

 Economy

 Mid-Size

 Luxury

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Communication Technology Market in Market Study:

• Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

• Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

• Venture capitalists

• Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

• Third-party knowledge providers

• Investment bankers

• Investors

