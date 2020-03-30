The market for water treatment chemicals in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR greater than 7% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the consumption of water treatment chemicals is the rising ground and surface water pollution. However, the hazardous nature of hydrazine is expected to restrain the market studied during the forecast period.

– The shifting focus onto the usage of green chemicals is likely to provide a major growth opportunity for the market studied during the forecast period.

– Corrosion inhibitors accounts for the major share of the market among the end-user industries currently and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

– China dominated the Asia-pacific water treatment chemicals, owing to the high demand from end-user industries like Power and chemical manufacturing in the country.

Key Market Trends

Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors to Dominate the Market

– One of the major application areas of corrosion inhibitors chemicals is in oil rigs. Oil production requires continuous monitoring and maintenance for corrosion from saline water which is one of the oil rig’s major maintenance issues.

– Thus, with the growing oil production activities in countries, like China, India, Thailand, and Vietnam, among others, there is an increase in the demand for water treatment chemicals as corrosion inhibitors.

– Other major application where corrosion inhibitors are highly demanded is the use of water as thermal fluid in cooling water systems of power plants, chemical plants, etc.. Usually when water is used as a cooling agent it leads to problems, like corrosion, scale, and biological fouling processes. These phenomena are caused because of the concentration of salts and suspended matters.

– The growing power plant capacities of countries like China and India is a major driving factor of the consumption of corrosion inhibitors.

– Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, corrosion inhibitors is expected to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Market

– China accounts for the major share of the Aasia-pacific water treatment chemicals market owing to the high demand from its end-user industries.

– The water treatment chemicals market of China is driven by numerous factors, like increasing demand for industrial wastewater treatment solutions, adverse climatic conditions and reduced freshwater content from saline intrusion.

– China is a fast-growing economy with end-user industries like power, chemical, mining, food processing, etc. All these industries require water either as an input or give out wastewater as a byproduct and hence both input and output water need to be processed through chemical treatment.

– For example, most electric power generation plants require water for their day-to-day operations as input. China’s power generation has been growing at a significant rate owing to the increasing demand for power and increasing investment in new electric power projects.

– Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, China is expected to dominate the asia-pacific water treatment chemicals market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The Asia-Pacific water treatment chemicals market is moderately fragmented. Some of the major players of the market include Solenis, Ecolab, Kemira, Suez, and Kurita Water Industries Ltd., among others.

